22 Easter Bread Recipes to Complete Your Holiday Menu

By Karla Walsh
February 21, 2020
Now that’s a good slice! This year, try one of our new takes on Easter bread, including quick breads, sweet braided Easter bread recipes, and pull-apart loaves. These are the ultimate carb-craving cures for your spring holiday parties.
Carrot Cake Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet Easter bread recipe packs all the flavors you know and adore from the classic layered bakery treat, just in a totally-appropriate-for-brunchquick breadpackage. With a cup and a half of shredded carrots per loaf, you canalmostconvince yourself that you’re taking your morning vitamins.

Apricot-Raisin Hot Cross Buns

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hot cross buns are a traditional Easter bread. Give the classic recipe a modern upgrade with slices of dried apricots. 

Test Kitchen Tip: Make these rolls up to three days ahead of your Easter brunch

Apple Pie Pull-Apart Loaf

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You have our permission to eat pie before noon. Well, almost! This sweet Easter bread recipe is as luscious as apple pie a la mode, but it’s absolutely okay for eating at brunch. (Hey, thereisfruit in between the layers of flaky yeast bread!)

Bacon and Tomato Khachapuri (Egg and Cheese Bread)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try your hand at making this savory Easter bread recipe. Khachapuri, a traditional recipe from the country of Georgia, is normally a cheese-filled bread boat. Here, we up the a.m. ante with eggs and bacon, plus fresh tomatoes and chives to cut through the richness.

Orange Bowknots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Countless BH&G fans have written in to tell us their moms used to whip up this buttery sweet braided Easter bread recipe decades ago. Carry on the delicious tradition (or start a new one of your own) with theseyeast breadbows. The bread alone will have everyone asking for the recipe, but the orange icing is what really takes this into “timeless” territory.

Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Monkey breadisn’t always sweet—we’re pretty bananas for this savory Easter bread recipe. It’s ideal for a holiday brunch gathering. Breakfast sausage, apple, cheddar cheese, and sage elevate basic biscuits to fight-over-the-last bite territory.

Best Banana Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You’re probably wondering, “Really though, what makes this the ‘best’banana bread?" It's all about one simple extra prep step for this sweet Easter bread recipe. Roast the bananas before adding them to the cinnamon batter to amplify their natural sweetness.

No-Knead Skillet Focaccia

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everything fromegg casseroleto yourholiday ham pair perfectly with this easy Italian Easter bread recipe. Kalamata olives, roasted sweet peppers, fresh rosemary, and sliced garlic make each bite oh-so Mediterranean. A healthy dose of olive oil and the cast-iron cooking method provides a craveable crust.

Tangerine-Poppy Seed Quick Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It looks and tastes like you spent hours stressing over this sweet Easter bread recipe. Only you need to know the quick bread calls for just 20 minutes of prep! Tangerine juice and zest offer a tart complement to the sweet and buttery bread batter. Poppy seeds are optional, but highly recommended for a little nutty kick.

Honey-Zucchini Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick bread meets granola cereal in this utterly irresistible sweet Easter bread recipe. With more than two cups of shredded squash in the batter, this zucchini breadis like a sneak peek of summer flavors to come. Honey, vanilla, and cinnamon disguise the veggies just enough for picky eaters.

Bacon-Caramel Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Easter brunch bread recipe is loaded with chopped bacon, peacons, and an ooey-gooey caramel sauce. Make the rolls up to three days ahead and reheat in the oven before serving. 

Banana Praline Crunch Pull-Apart Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Echo the flavors of the Almond Joy candy bars in the kids’ Easter baskets with this decadent pull-apart bread. Inspired by banana bread and the classic combo of chocolate-coconut in that classic candy, this Easter bread recipe tastes like dessert…especially when you shower it with a generous swirl ofmelted chocolate.

Spiced Blueberry Monkey Loaves

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Canned biscuitsmake this sweet Easter bread recipe a can-do, even on busy mornings. Crack open those refrigerated biscuits, then invest just 25 minutes in slicing and soaking them in a buttery brown sugar mixture and studding the loaf with fresh berries. Then it takes 35 minutes to bake (while you enjoy theegg hunt)before it’s all set to devour.

Air-Fryer Banana Bread

Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooking banana bread in your air fryer results in a moist Easter bread with a slightly crisp crust. Toast the walnuts before adding them to the batter to deepen the flavor. 

Test Kitchen Tip: Don't be alarmed if the top of your finished bread is a touch darker than oven-baked. It's normal since the heating element is directly above the loaf.

Cranberry Twist Bread

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade cranberry sauce is proof that oranges and cranberries taste even better together. Here, that delightful duo is reimagined with chopped cranberries between the braided bread and orange icing coating the top. A couple spoonfuls of chopped pecans add a satisfying crunch factor.

Baklava Monkey Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Baklava, the nutty, honey-rich phyllo dough dessert popular in Greece and other Middle Eastern countries, can be fussy to make from scratch. This Greek Easter bread recipe takes the same flavors (including pistachios, walnuts, lemon, and cinnamon) into a pull-apart bread that calls for just 15 minutes of prep time. Once again, refrigerated biscuits save the day for this cast-iron creation.

Caramel Apple Poke Cake

The Prop Studio LLC
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Part Easter bread and part dessert, this easy recipe is made with a double dose of apple. Slather the finished sweet bread with a homemade caramel whipped cream. 

Olive Oil and Rosemary Loaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This savory quick bread recipe is a must for your Easter dinner. Olive oil in the dough keeps the finished loaf moist while fresh chopped rosemary adds flavor. 

Make-It-Mine Flatbread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A homemade flatbread dough is the base for this easy Easter recipe. Pile it high with in-season produce like fresh asparagus, sliced green onions, and mint. Finish the dish with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice. 

Giant Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Easter brunch recipe starts with frozen white bread dough. Doctor it up with swirls of cinnamon, sugar, and chopped pecans. Finish the whole skillet with a homemade cream cheese frosting

Babka

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our take on classic Babka makes a crowd-pleasing sweet braided Easter bread recipe. Choose from cinnamon-streusel, dried fruit, or hazelnut fillings—they're all delicious. 

Easter Bunny Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Easter bunny bread recipe is guaranteed to make you hoppy! As one reviewer raves, "these are to die for." We'll show you how to make them—they don't require any special tools. 

