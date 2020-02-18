17 Easter Appetizer Recipes to Welcome Holiday Guests in Delicious Style

Spring Ham-and-Cheese Slab Pie
Hosting a spring brunch gathering? Little can top this pretty basket-weave pastry. Stuffed with ham, gruyere, leeks, and garlic, slice this Easter appetizer recipe into two-bite strips and it’s more than appropriate to serve as an app.
Pressure Cooker Bacon Deviled Eggs
Take traditional a deviled egg recipe to the next level with crumbled bacon. Since you cook the eggs in an Instant Pot, the entire holiday appetizer takes just about 30 minutes to prepare.
Sweet Potato Hash Brown Nests
Go ahead, do a little nesting on this special Sunday. This Easter appetizer recipe looks just like a bird’s nest, thanks to shredded sweet potato “branches” and a fluffy egg interior. Customize this snack to your preferred yolk doneness by removing the muffin tin from the oven anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes after adding the eggs to the prosciutto and potato shells.
Sweet Pea Ricotta Bruschetta
April is peak sweet pea season, so this one of our top Easter appetizer recipes. The easy prep steps make us adore it even more! Simply top toasted crostini with lemon-scented ricotta and goat cheese, then layer on the minty pea puree.
Ham and Corn Quiche Cups
Hosting gluten-free eaters or keto diet devotees? This is the ultimate Easter appetizer recipe to share, plus the quiche recipe takes just 30 minutes start to finish. Eggs and ham pump up the protein, while corn adds crunch (and just 4 carbs per serving).
Chipotle Carrot-Onion Dip
Carrot recipes are pretty much essential come Easter. But we’re willing to bet you’ve never enjoyed the spring vegetable like this before. Far from carrot cake or carrot soup territory, this Easter cold appetizer recipe offers a one-two punch of spicy and tangy via chipotles in adobo and sour cream. Sauteed carrots lend just enough sweetness for a balanced bite.
Spicy Pickled Eggs and Beets
Regular hard-boiled eggs are good, but pretty-in-pink eggs are even better. This Easter appetizer recipe looks vibrant and tastes that way too, thanks to an overnight soak in a brine with garlic, crab boil spice blend, bay leaves, and chiles de arbol. (By the way, you can also use beet juice as a natural Easter egg dye!)
Veggie and Dip Cups
If you think “low-calorie” and “party appetizer” can’t exist in the same sentence, think again. This Easter cold appetizer recipe, featuring blanched spring vegetables and protein-rich, herb-spiked Greek yogurt, has just 118 calories per serving. Enjoy the entire egg hunt by prepping this app up to three days ahead, refrigerating separately until snack o’ clock.
Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs
Surprising but true: You can stick to a Paleo diet on Easter. This DIY deviled egg recipe makes it possible—and delicious. Plenty of healthy fats from the avocado and our homemade mayo (in the deviled egg filling) make it feel like you’re still indulging.
Brown Butter Cauliflower Artichoke Dip
Cauliflower is nearly everywhere these days, from gnocchi to pizza crust to steak dinners. This creative cauliflower recipe, one of our top Easter appetizer recipes, features the hearty yet healthy vegetable sauteed in garlicky brown butter. Mix with cheese and artichokes for a fresh twist on spinach-artichoke dip that’s begging to be slathered on vegetables and crunchy crackers.
Roasted Green Onion Dip
Inspired by classic French onion dip, this spring appetizer gets bright flavor from fresh green onions and lemon juice. Finish the dish with a sprinkle of chive blossoms and serve with assorted crudites.
Test Kitchen Tip: This make-ahead Easter appetizer can be prepared up to three days before party time.
Flatbread with Balsamic Greens and Prosciutto
Like a mash-up of pizza and kale salad, this Easter appetizer recipe is here to save the day when you’ve had one too many creme-filled eggs. Balsamic-dressed kale will be a welcome addition to a heavily-sugary menu (especially when you pile it on a fluffy pizza crust). This mini meal offers a nice harmony of veggies, protein, and carbs, and is ideal as a snack when sliced into small wedges.
Mini Everything Bagel Pizzas
Take a break from bagels and lox. This holiday upgrade ups the ante with everything bagel seasoning-showered pizza dough, two kinds of cheese, plus the classic smoked salmon, capers, and chives. If it’s nice enough, cook this Easter appetizer recipe on the outdoor grill, or char it to perfection on a stovetop grill pan.
Spicy Rosemary Pickled Asparagus
For us, fresh asparagus is one of the first signs of spring. Preserve them in a tangy garlic and rosemary brine. To make a festive Easter appetizer, spread toasted crostini with herbed semisoft cheese and top with asparagus.
Spaghetti Squash Muffins
For a lower-calorie, lower-carb, yet still plenty cheesy and craveable snack, try this Easter appetizer recipe. Roasted spaghetti squash replaces some of the less-healthy ingredients you’d add to traditional muffins (we’re talking about you, butter and flour!). The squash and buttermilk team up to make the texture of these savory muffins remarkably moist.
"Fried" Tempura Veggies
Serve up your favorite spring veggies in this easy Easter appetizer. You won't believe how crisp they get thanks to your air fryer. Serve the golden bites with your favorite dipping sauce—we like garlicky aioli.
Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
This versatile Easter appetizer is perfect for brunch or dinner. The simple toasted bread base showcases the season's freshest flavors like basil, dill, and radishes.