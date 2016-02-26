51 Easy and Delicious Easter Brunch Recipes to Feed a Crowd
Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole
This year, turn your Easter bread baguette into something a little more decadent: stuffed French toast! Filled with blueberries and ultra-creamy mascarpone cheese, this is hands down one of our best Easter brunch casserole recipes yet. Pure maple syrup takes each slice over the top.
Feta-Radish Quiche
We can’t get enough of this Easter quiche brunch recipe. Blushing pink radishes give it a burst of color while premade pie crusts make prep easy.
Spiced Roasted Fruit
Serve up a build-your-own breakfast parfait station starring juicy roasted fruit. Toss your favorite fresh fruit (we used grapes, berries, and pears) with a sweet brown sugar and cardamom glaze. A quick cook in a hot oven yields syrupy fruit that's best served with creamy yogurt and homemade granola.
Skillet-Baked Eggs and Ham
A sizzling breakfast skillet is one of our go-to Easter brunch ideas. This protein-packed take is loaded with chopped ham, eggs, and shredded Gruyere cheese. Just before serving, top with fresh basil and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
Test Kitchen Tip: Serving a crowd for Easter breakfast? Double the recipe and cook it in a 12-inch skillet instead.
Chive Deviled Eggs with Smoked Salmon
Nothing perks up an Easter buffet like a tray of deviled eggs. Made with smoked salmon and lush cream cheese, it’s no wonder this is one of our top Easter salmon recipes.
Egg and Sausage Bread Bakes
Instead of playing short-order cook on Easter morning, serve a crowd with this easy bread bake. To make, hollow out a loaf of French bread and fill it with breakfast favorites like eggs, sausage, and cheese. Slice and serve this Easter brunch recipe right from the oven.
Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad
Burrata puts a playful spin on classic Caprese salad. Incorporate it into your Easter brunch menu as a simple side salad. Pair it with juicy heirloom tomatoes and edible flowers for a show-stopping dish.
Slow Cooker Banana Bread
Stress less and celebrate more with Easter brunch slow cooker recipes! Fun add-ins let you personalize as you please—choose from chai-spiced, pecan-bourbon, or chocolate-walnut.
Avocado Egg Bake
If you’re looking for quick and easy recipes, this one’s got you covered. It’s made with only four ingredients and its playful Easter-egg shape makes it the perfect Easter brunch recipe for kids.
Rose Spring Rolls
What’s more perfect for an Easter breakfast than spring rolls? These bright-hued beauties call for in-season produce and culinary rose petals. A DIY rose dipping sauce ensure they stay extra garden-fresh.
Bagel & Lox Skillet Strata
Turn your usual Sunday lox bagel into something a little more celebration-worthy: A strata! Creme fraiche, fresh dill, and feta help make one of our favorite Easter brunch strata recipes yet.
Upside-Down Waffle and Egg Cups
You’d never guess these adorable egg cups were made with frozen mini waffles! Pop them into individual muffin tins then pile on the goods like sausage, egg, and cheese for a kid-friendly Easter brunch recipe.
Family-Style Omelet
Out of all of the egg recipes for Easter brunch, an omelet never disappoints. Make a big-batch family-style version even better with homemade red pepper relish.
Roasted Leg of Lamb
Make brunch the main meal of the day by serving this hearty entree as the centerpiece of your Easter brunch menu. Don't be intimidated by cooking lamb, our lamb entree comes together in three easy steps!
Veggie Skillet Biscuits
Satisfyingly crunchy on the bottom yet buttery and moist at the core, these cheddar-spiked biscuits bake right in a cast-iron skillet. Slice in half and stuff with ham for a handheld Easter brunch idea.
Baked Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit
Use seasonal fruit such as mango or strawberries to top this sweet breakfast casserole. Prepare the oatmeal base the evening before, chill overnight, then bake for 45 minutes while the kids search for Easter eggs. Easy as that!
Olive Oil Cake with Roasted Citrus
Expand your cake horizons by baking with olive oil, rosemary, and citrus. It's an unexpectedly delectable dessert combination. Serve the Easter cake with plenty of fresh citrus slices.
Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts
Start your morning on a sweet note by setting out a plate of itty-bitty donuts as an appetizer. Because they're baked instead of fried, you won't feel weighed down before the main course.
Zucchini-Banana Flaxseed Muffins
Pair any savory Easter brunch recipe ideas with these skinny zucchini muffins. The entire recipe contains less than half a cup of brown sugar, but the banana ensures these muffins are still plenty sweet.
Southwestern Bean and Andouille Frittata
Bust out your cast-iron pan (or any broiler-proof skillet) and spice things up with an unique south-of-the-border egg recipe. Top the finished dish with fresh tomato and avocado slices!
Nutty Honey Mini Rolls
Go ahead, hit snooze. These teensy, honey-glazed breakfast rolls start with store-bought dough, so the prep time is just 25 minutes—talk about an easy, last-minute recipe idea!
Mushroom and Cheese Sourdough Toasts
Turn to these open-face breakfast sandwiches if you have a hungry crowd hanging around the kitchen. The entire egg recipe takes just 30 minutes to make.
Banana Pancakes with Chocolate Bits and Raspberries
When you think of Easter brunch buffet recipes, homemade pancakes might not jump to the top of your list, but these stacks of chocolaty flapjacks topped with fresh berries are sure to be a hit.
Test Kitchen Tip: For pancakes that stay warm without getting soggy, keep them in the oven on low.
Egg and Veggie Casserole
Balance out all of the sugary candy with a savory vegetable egg casserole. Because the eggs are added at the end of the baking time, you can cook them exactly to your desired yolk doneness.
Chocolate Waffles with Mocha Syrup
Rethink a breakfast classic with help from rich melted chocolate in the batter. Each fluffy waffle is drizzled with our decadent coffee liqueur-laced syrup for an irresistible Easter brunch treat.
Test Kitchen Tip: Leave out the liqueur for a family-friendly version of the tasty chocolate waffles.
Bacon-and-Egg Muffins
This Easter brunch recipe idea can be reused for on-the-go breakfasts. Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, and cheddar cheese combine with a cornmeal batter for some seriously delicious muffins. Dip this savory recipe in maple syrup for a little sweetness.
Garlic and Pineapple Glazed Ham
Our Easter ham recipe will steal the show! Slightly sweet, with honey and pineapple, and slightly spicy, courtesy of crushed red pepper and garlic, this glazed ham tastes much more complex than it actually is to prepare. Round out your Easter menu with an assortment of muffins, fruit, and juice.
Eggs Benedict Bake
Eggs Benedict is a classic Easter brunch recipe, and with our breakfast casserole version, you can feed your whole crowd at once! Your breakfast guests will love feeling spoiled by the indulgent recipe; you'll love how it takes less than a half-hour to bake and can be prepped the day before.
Apricot-Raisin Hot Cross Buns
No need to reserve buns from the bakery. You can make your own at home, complete with an apricot twist. The lightly sweet rolls pair perfectly with more savory breakfast recipes.
Test Kitchen Tip: Remaining hot cross buns can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Breakfast Ham and Egg Cups
Keep it simple with this six-ingredient Easter recipe idea. Basil pesto and Italian cheeses give the single-serve egg bakes a caprese-inspired spin.
Berry Breakfast Pizzas
If you're searching for new Easter brunch recipe ideas, look no further. This berry-topped breakfast pizza recipe is equal parts yummy and easy. You can even create a make-your-own station, which young guests are sure to love.
Steak and Egg Breakfast Pizza
It's dinner for breakfast! Give classic breakfast pizza a modern upgrade with thinly sliced steak, kale, and goat cheese. Top the pizza with freshly cracked eggs and cook until the whites are set. Serve it on your Easter brunch buffet with a fresh fruit salad.
Sunshine Toast with Bacon and Tomatoes
Add a little sunshine to your morning with a bright and cheery twist on the classic egg sandwich, courtesy of sun-shape cookie cutters. Not only does the easy breakfast recipe come together in just 20 minutes, but all your Easter guests (kids and adults alike!) will love the fun and tasty toast.