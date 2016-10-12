All you really need for an afternoon of Easter activities is a backyard or park to play in. Some of our Easter game faves:

Egg Toss: Partners stand across from each other and throw a raw egg back and forth. After each toss, they take a step backward. The last team with a whole egg wins.

Egg Darts: Make a wooden target, and instead of darts, throw raw eggs. It's a bit messy, but you'll have no problem seeing where the egg hit the target.

Ring Toss: After the kid's Easter egg hunt, gather in the backyard for a game of ring toss. Try making your own DIY ring toss set!