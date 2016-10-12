13 Easter Games for Adults That Go Beyond an Egg Hunt
Backyard Games for Easter
All you really need for an afternoon of Easter activities is a backyard or park to play in. Some of our Easter game faves:
Egg Toss: Partners stand across from each other and throw a raw egg back and forth. After each toss, they take a step backward. The last team with a whole egg wins.
Egg Darts: Make a wooden target, and instead of darts, throw raw eggs. It's a bit messy, but you'll have no problem seeing where the egg hit the target.
Ring Toss: After the kid's Easter egg hunt, gather in the backyard for a game of ring toss. Try making your own DIY ring toss set!
Adult Easter Egg Decorating
Who said Easter egg dyeing was just for kids? Intricate designs call for adult attention to detail, making this traditional Easter activity just as fun for adults.
Editor's Tip: Let guests take their colored Easter eggs home with them—they double as a festive party favor.
Easter Dessert Exchange
Thinking about including a new treat on your Easter sweets spread? Test delicious new recipes by hosting a baking exchange with your friends. Make it a fun Easter game for adults and vote for your favorite dessert. The winner gets an Easter basket filled with treats, candy, or even champagne.
Host a Crafting Party
Love the swirled look of shaving cream Easter eggs? Try your hand at marbelizing paper! This fun Easter craft for adults is a great excuse to throw a party. Invite friends over to create their own masterpiece—complete with Easter cupcakes and a few cocktails.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Another Easter activity that adults will enjoy? Easter egg hunts! Hide the eggs in spots you know are too hard for kids. To make this even more entertaining, keep the Easter cocktails flowing.
Easter Baking Party
We all have that one baked good we make every spring. For us, it's a gorgeous Easter pie. This year, get a group together and bake together! You'll basically be turning your to-do list into a fun Easter activity for adults.
DIY Flower Arranging
Easter activities for adults don't get prettier than this! Make the most of spring blooms with a DIY flower arranging party. Purchases individual flower stems and supply guests with everything they need to create a spring bouquet. We like to stock up on kraft paper, ribbon, and tissue paper.
Easter Recipe Challenge
Grab your aprons! Challenge friends to an Easter recipe cook-off. Have guests bring their favorite spring dishes along with copies of the recipe for each. Party-goers can vote on their favorite and take the recipe cards home.
Easter Croquet
Easter is the perfect occasion for a classic yard game! Dress up a classic croquet set with a coat of pastel paint perfect for spring. Get our best tips for throwing a sweet spring soiree. The winner of this Easter game gets to take home the set.
Host an Easter Cocktail Party
Instead of an adult Easter game, invite friends over for a festive Easter brunch. Whether you enjoy a few cocktails after your adult Easter egg hunt or you're hosting a boozy brunch, this a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar deserves a spot on your menu.
Thow a Terrarium-Making Party
Nothing says spring like fresh flowers and plants. Gather the girls for an afternoon terrarium-making party complete with rose wine and cupcakes. Host your own gathering with our free printables and must-have tips for working with succulents.
Yard Dominos
Instead of an Easter egg hunt for adults, try a game of yard dominos. We'll show you how to make a custom set complete with colorful numbers. This Easter activity is perfect for large groups and parties.
Jelly Bean Guessing Game
Place a dish of spring-color jelly beans (make sure to count them first) in the center of every table, and have guests guess the number of candies in each. The winner of this Easter game for adults gets to keep the candy—it's up to them if they share or not!