This Easter will be different than in years past: Since we can’t host a big brunch or organize a neighborhood egg hunt, folks have had to get a little more creative with the seasonal festivities. Instead of getting together with friends and extended family for the holiday, we’ll be celebrating at home with just the immediate family members we live with, trying some fun Easter crafts, and decorating an Easter tree. However, if you thought a neighborhood-wide Easter egg hunt was off the table, think again: People across the country have been organizing their own egg hunts, social-distancing style.

A few weeks ago, Atlanta mom Brooke Peck decided to organize a virtual egg hunt after seeing similar activities like rainbow hunts and teddy bear hunts in other neighborhoods. She started the Instagram account @springegghunt to raise awareness and get more people involved.

“I thought doing a spring egg hunt would be special because I knew that traditional egg hunts would be canceled due to social distancing measures,” Peck says. “The continued canceling of social events makes our family sad so I was hoping this non-traditional egg hunt would bring excitement and joy to us and others in our community.”

The rules are simple: decorate an Easter egg, hang it in your window, then hunt for more in the neighborhood. Start by crafting an egg, either by drawing, painting, or cutting one out of cardboard. We recommend making it large enough to be seen from a distance. Then, hang it in a window facing the sidewalk, so passers-by can spot it easily. When you're done, head outside and see how many eggs you can find in your neighborhood.

Other communities are getting involved, too. In the Midwest, the Iowa Egg Council is encouraging families to print off and color in their free downloadable egg coloring page, then hang it in a window. Participants can even send in a photo of their decorated egg for a chance to win a prize.

Since more people are going on daily walks, a virtual egg hunt could be a great way to spread joy and stay connected with neighbors even when we can't physically be together. Plus, coloring and decorating an egg for your house can be a creative way to keep your kids entertained during social distancing.

This family activity is also a fun way to decorate Easter eggs without using actual eggs, which have been in short supply lately. So color a few egg designs, hang them up in your window, and head out for a walk to see how many you can find.