How to Make Colorful Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs

There’s nothing wrong with the classic pastel-dyed Easter eggs, but this year we’re craving something a little more, well, eggciting.

These deceptively simple tissue-dyed eggs are a great place to start your Easter crafting. "Bleeding" tissue paper (named for the way its color bleeds when wet) gives hollowed or hardboiled eggs a funky marbled effect. You can find "bleeding" tissue paper in most crafts stores or online. We layered two sheets to give each egg a colorful marbled look. Try combining colors like blue and pink or green and blue. This easy egg dyeing project will have you excited for the Easter bunny's arrival!

How to Make Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs

Supplies Needed

Hard-boiled or blown-out eggs

Hygloss bleeding tissue paper

Basket coffee filters

Rubber bands

Disposable gloves

Plastic cups

White vinegar

Drying rack

Paper towels

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to learn how to make colorful dyed Easter eggs. You should be able to complete this Easter craft in under an hour.

Step 1: Wrap Eggs

Special bleeding tissue paper gives these eggs their wild motifs. Cut two 6-inch squares of two colors of Hygloss bleeding tissue paper ($23, Walmart). Crumple the squares, reopen, and wrap them around a hard-boiled or a blown-out egg. Then wrap with a basket coffee filter and secure the top with a rubber band.

Editor's Tip: Keep in mind the hard-cooked eggs will not be edible after you've transferred the tissue paper design. For lasting decorations, use blown-out eggs.

Step 2: Dip Eggs