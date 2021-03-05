How to Make Colorful Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs

There’s nothing wrong with the classic pastel-dyed Easter eggs, but this year we’re craving something a little more, well, eggciting.

By Lauren Bengtson
March 05, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

These deceptively simple tissue-dyed eggs are a great place to start your Easter crafting. "Bleeding" tissue paper (named for the way its color bleeds when wet) gives hollowed or hardboiled eggs a funky marbled effect. You can find "bleeding" tissue paper in most crafts stores or online. We layered two sheets to give each egg a colorful marbled look. Try combining colors like blue and pink or green and blue. This easy egg dyeing project will have you excited for the Easter bunny's arrival!

Credit: Jacob Fox

How to Make Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs

Supplies Needed

  • Hard-boiled or blown-out eggs
  • Hygloss bleeding tissue paper
  • Basket coffee filters
  • Rubber bands
  • Disposable gloves
  • Plastic cups
  • White vinegar
  • Drying rack
  • Paper towels

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to learn how to make colorful dyed Easter eggs. You should be able to complete this Easter craft in under an hour.

Step 1: Wrap Eggs

Special bleeding tissue paper gives these eggs their wild motifs. Cut two 6-inch squares of two colors of Hygloss bleeding tissue paper ($23, Walmart). Crumple the squares, reopen, and wrap them around a hard-boiled or a blown-out egg. Then wrap with a basket coffee filter and secure the top with a rubber band.

Editor's Tip: Keep in mind the hard-cooked eggs will not be edible after you've transferred the tissue paper design. For lasting decorations, use blown-out eggs.

Step 2: Dip Eggs

Fill a disposible cup two-thirds full with white vinegar. Wearing disposable gloves ($14, Staples), submerge the egg in vinegar until wet. Let egg stand overnight on a wire rack set over paper towels before removing wraps. Wipe the eggs gently to remove any excess dye.

Related: Make Easy Oil-Marbled Easter Eggs

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com