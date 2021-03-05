How to Make Colorful Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs
There’s nothing wrong with the classic pastel-dyed Easter eggs, but this year we’re craving something a little more, well, eggciting.
These deceptively simple tissue-dyed eggs are a great place to start your Easter crafting. "Bleeding" tissue paper (named for the way its color bleeds when wet) gives hollowed or hardboiled eggs a funky marbled effect. You can find "bleeding" tissue paper in most crafts stores or online. We layered two sheets to give each egg a colorful marbled look. Try combining colors like blue and pink or green and blue. This easy egg dyeing project will have you excited for the Easter bunny's arrival!
Supplies Needed
- Hard-boiled or blown-out eggs
- Hygloss bleeding tissue paper
- Basket coffee filters
- Rubber bands
- Disposable gloves
- Plastic cups
- White vinegar
- Drying rack
- Paper towels
Step-by-Step Directions
Follow these easy instructions to learn how to make colorful dyed Easter eggs. You should be able to complete this Easter craft in under an hour.
Step 1: Wrap Eggs
Special bleeding tissue paper gives these eggs their wild motifs. Cut two 6-inch squares of two colors of Hygloss bleeding tissue paper ($23, Walmart). Crumple the squares, reopen, and wrap them around a hard-boiled or a blown-out egg. Then wrap with a basket coffee filter and secure the top with a rubber band.
Editor's Tip: Keep in mind the hard-cooked eggs will not be edible after you've transferred the tissue paper design. For lasting decorations, use blown-out eggs.
Step 2: Dip Eggs
Fill a disposible cup two-thirds full with white vinegar. Wearing disposable gloves ($14, Staples), submerge the egg in vinegar until wet. Let egg stand overnight on a wire rack set over paper towels before removing wraps. Wipe the eggs gently to remove any excess dye.
