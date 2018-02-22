Use an ordinary material you may already have on hand to decorate gorgeous eggs this Easter—it's easier than it looks! Use shaving cream and food coloring to create a gorgeous design that easily transfers to the surface of hard-boiled eggs. If you're planning to eat the decorated eggs, try making whipped cream Easter eggs. Just substitute a store-bought packaged whipped cream instead of shaving cream for beautiful edible eggs—just remember to store them in the refrigerator. Gather your little bunnies and spend the afternoon dyeing Easter eggs—you'll love how they turn out!

How to Make Shaving Cream Dyed Eggs

Supplies Needed

Eggs

Water

Small saucepan

White vinegar

Large bowl

Shallow pan

Shaving cream or whipped cream

Food coloring

Bamboo skewers

Rubber gloves

Bowl of water

Paper towels

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to learn how to make shaving cream Easter eggs. You should be able to color Easter eggs with shaving cream in under an hour.

Step 1: Prepare Eggs

Start this easy Easter craft by preparing a batch of hard-boiled eggs. When the eggs have cooled, place them in a large bowl of vinegar. Let the eggs soak for 20 minutes; this will allow the dye to adhere more permanently to the shells. Fill a shallow glass baking dish (like this Pyrex Oblong Glass Baking Dish, $10.99) with a thick layer of shaving cream; we used a plain drugstore shaving cream. Spray the shaving cream so that it covers the bottom of a pan with a layer that is about an inch thick.

Editor's Tip: To make whipped cream dyed eggs, simply spread a layer of non-dairy whipped topping in the bottom of your pan about an inch thick. Follow the rest of the instructions to make dyed eggs with shaving cream or whipped cream eggs.

Step 2: Add Color to Shaving Cream

Generously place drops of food coloring on top of the shaving cream; we used a two-color combination for each set of eggs. You can use one color combination for the whole pan, or divide the pan of shaving cream into halves or quarters to create more color combinations. When most of the surface is covered with food coloring, drag a bamboo skewer across the top of the shaving cream to swirl and marble the colors.

Step 3: Roll Eggs

When the colored shaving cream is ready, put on a pair of gloves to protect your hands from the dye. Pick up a hard-boiled egg and set it gently on the surface of the shaving cream. Slowly roll the egg over the surface, so that the colored shaving cream completely coats the egg's shell. Place the egg on a paper towel and let dry for 20 minutes—don't wipe off any of the shaving cream until the egg has completely dried. Repeat this process with as many hard-boiled eggs as you'd like to color, reusing the colored shaving cream mixture.

Step 4: Clean and Display

To clean the dried shaving cream egg, carefully dip each egg into a bowl of water. The water will remove the excess shaving cream while leaving the colored design on the egg's shell. Pat each egg dry with a paper towel, but be careful not to rub or wipe the surface of the egg, as this might smear or remove the dye from the shell. When each egg has been cleaned and dried, add the eggs to a colorful display. To add sheen to the finished shaving cream Easter eggs, rub them with a little vegetable oil. Eggs decorated with shaving cream are not edible, but whipped cream dyed eggs are safe to eat as long as they are stored in the refrigerator.

