Hop to It! 43 Creative Ways to Dye Easter Eggs
Shaving Cream Easter Eggs
Use an ordinary product to decorate an entire batch of marbleized shaving cream dyed Easter eggs. It's easier than it looks! Use food coloring to create a design on a bed of plain shaving cream, then roll hard-boiled eggs over the surface to transfer the colors. Let the eggs dry, then gently clean to remove any excess shaving cream. Dyeing eggs with shaving cream is a fun activity for bunnies of all ages!
Editor's Tip: If you're planning to eat the eggs, make whipped cream dyed Easter eggs! Simply substitute a packaged whipped cream for the shaving cream. If you make whip cream eggs, they should be safe to eat.
Silk Tie Dyed Easter Eggs
Easter eggs dyed with silk ties? Yep! It's easier than you think. Boiling plain eggs wrapped with 100 percent silk ties transfers the pattern and creates a cool Easter egg design. For the boldest silk dyed egg designs, choose bright colors and graphic designs.
Checkered Dyed Eggs
Inspired by a classic basketweave, these dyed Easter eggs have a modern two-tone effect. To create the pattern, apply vertical and horizontal lines of graphic art tape to hard-boiled eggs. Dip once and let soak for about five minutes. Remove tape and repeat in a lighter shade of the same dye.
Natural-Dyed Easter Eggs
For a fresh take on coloring Easter eggs, go all natural! These natural Easter egg dye recipes are food- or plant-based and create beautifully subdued shades. Simmer beets, blueberries, or other natural ingredients in a cup of water with a dash of vinegar to create the colors. Leave eggs soaking in the natural egg dye in the refrigerator overnight for the richest color; soak just a few minutes for subtler results.
Oil Marbled Eggs
Turn to your pantry to create these colorful oil dyed Easter eggs! These colored Easter eggs use just four ingredients you probably already have on hand: vegetable oil, white vinegar, food coloring, and water. Get our instructions for creating the dreamy swirled marble eggs look.
Baking Soda Dyed Easter Eggs
Head to your pantry for a fun day of Easter egg coloring! Make these pretty dyed eggs using food coloring, baking soda, and vinegar. As the fizzing Easter eggs dry, a pretty marbleized design appears.
Rice-Dyed Eggs
Chances are you've got everything you need in your pantry to make rice-dyed Easter eggs. Dyeing eggs with rice is as easy as dropping food coloring on plain rice and giving it a shake. Mix colors for a pretty speckled pattern and display your finished rice Easter eggs in a simple basket.
Confetti Eggs
This Easter egg coloring idea brings the fun! Confetti eggs or cascarones are meant to be broken. Prep the eggs by gently removing the top and insides. Create a batch of dyed eggs with food coloring and fill them with biodegradable confetti. Finish the egg dyeing idea with a piece of tissue paper.
Tissue Paper Eggs
Create pretty Easter egg designs by cutting your own patterns from colorful tissue paper. After dyeing Easter eggs, try adding decorative edges, floral looks, or basic zigzags. Brush a thin coat of decoupage medium onto an egg. Position the tissue paper cutouts and gently pat into place, starting in the center of a design and working your way out.
Editor's Tip: It's easiest to start by applying one bigger piece to the center of the egg, then using smaller sections to fill in.
Tie-Dyed Easter Eggs
You'll never guess the secret ingredient in this easy egg-dyeing method...so we'll just tell you. It's food coloring! To give your eggs fun color and texture, slightly moisten a paper towel with vinegar, then wrap it around an egg, making sure the paper towel layers aren't too thick. Gently press the tips of food-coloring tubes onto the paper towel, using no more than three colors at a time. Let the covered egg sit for a few minutes, then remove the paper towel to reveal your groovy creation.
Fruit and Veggie Eggs
These Easter egg decorating ideas are the cutest creations in the patch! To make, simply dye eggs solid colors and add details using permanent marker. Add paper leaves and stems in a variety of shapes and colors.
Instant Pot Dyed Eggs
Have six minutes to spare? Our Test Kitchen tried the easiest Easter egg decorating hack ever! You can cook and dye your eggs at the same time thanks to your Instant Pot. We'll show you how to make colored eggs in a flash.
Watercolor Easter Eggs
Inexpensive watercolor paints make for a delightful day of coloring Easter eggs. For marvelous marbled Easter eggs, use a round brush or the eraser end of a pencil. Create a two-tone effect by adding water to the original color and stamping on the second round of dots.
Metallic-Sponged Egg
Egg dye + gold paint = pretty dyed Easter eggs. Pour a little rubber cement into a paper bowl and dab a natural sea sponge in the rubber cement to coat. Pat the sponge on a hard-boiled egg, then set the egg aside for 10 minutes. Dip the sponged egg into a prepared dye bath until it reaches the desired shade. (Hint: Prepare dye bath with boiling water for best results.) Remove from the dye bath and pat dry with a paper towel. While the egg is still warm, gently rub off the rubber cement with your finger.
To create gold flecks, lightly press the sponge into gold acrylic craft paint. Working in sections, carefully dab paint onto half of the egg; allow to dry for 20 minutes before repeating the process on the other side.
Lacy Egg
You'll need to raid your sewing basket to make this Easter basket beauty. Start by creating a batch of natural dyed eggs. Once dry, cut a piece of flat lace trim that's just long enough to encircle an egg. Place it on a newspaper-lined surface. Apply a coat of acrylic craft paint to the lace with a mini sponge applicator. Working quickly, transfer the lace, paint side up, onto a stack of paper towels and roll the egg lightly over the lace. Set the lace-patterned egg aside to dry completely.
Tissue-Speckled Egg
If you have a few sheets of tissue paper and a glue stick, you can create these festive, confetti Easter eggs. To make, dye Easter eggs using food coloring. Stack several layers of brightly colored craft tissue paper, then punch dots through the layers with a hole punch. Spread punched-out dots on a flat surface, separating them with your fingers. Working in sections, rub a glue stick on a dyed egg, then roll the egg in the dots. Or swipe your finger with the glue stick and use it to dab dots onto the egg.
Tattooed Egg
Dyed Easter eggs never looked so fierce. To get the glamorous look, trim the edges of a metallic temporary jewelry tattoo. Remove film and place tattoo facedown on a dyed hard-boiled egg. Pat the back of the tattoo with a damp (not wet!) paper towel. Wait a few seconds, then peel off the paper backing. Gently press down on any loose edges, sealing them to the egg's surface. Allow the Easter egg designs to dry completely.
Natural Elements Eggs
Turn to nature for colorful Easter egg ideas. Beets, purple cabbage, and turmeric combine with white vinegar to create rich yellows, blues, and pinks. After drying, decorate the eggs with natural objects, such as petals, leaves, and flowers, using a thin layer of matte-finish decoupage medium.
Margarine-Marbled Egg
Create pretty Easter eggs with the help of a simple kitchen staple: stick margarine! In a glass measuring cup, make a dye solution by mixing 1 cup cool water with 20 drops of food coloring and 2 teaspoons white vinegar. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 tablespoon margarine and stir it into the dye solution. Using tongs, quickly dunk an egg in and out of the solution three times, then submerge the egg for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove egg and let dry completely. Gently rub away any remaining margarine with a paper towel.
Place Setting Egg
Classy Easter place settings, accomplished! To make these monogrammed Easter eggs, choose a font from your computer and enlarge the desired letter to at least 150 points. Bold the letter and print it out. Cut out, leaving about an inch of white space around the letter. On the back of the paper, apply dots of glue around the white space. Place paper letter-side up on top of a piece of origami paper (patterned-side up). With fine-tip scissors, cut out the letter, including any interior sections. Remove top layer of paper, revealing the origami letter underneath. Apply glue to back of origami letter and attach to egg. Repeat for all desired initials. Shred additional origami paper and fluff into a "nest" on each guest's plate; place monogrammed egg on top.
String-Wrapped Easter Eggs
Tie eggs tightly with string, then plunge into colorful dye baths. Let eggs dry before removing the string to reveal white lines. To make stripes that are a lighter shade of your desired color, dye eggs first, then add the string and dye again.
Drizzled Easter Eggs
To make these swirled Easter eggs, simply pick a few complementary colors and get started! Drizzle an egg with rubber cement, let dry, then dip in the Easter egg dye. When the dyed eggs are dry, gently peel off the rubber cement. Repeat two (or even three!) times with additional colors.
Metallic-Dipped Easter Eggs
We love the way golds and silvers add a sophisticated touch to even the simplest of decorations. To make this Easter egg design, turn to metallic-hue paint pens after dyeing your eggs. Simply draw whatever suits you—try polka dots, stripes, or a dip-dyed effect.
Ombre Egg
The secret to pretty dyed Easter eggs? A regular ol' bottle cap. Place the cap inside a wide, flat-bottom 8- to 10-ounce glass and set your egg on top. Make Easter egg dye with food coloring by adding 1 teaspoon white vinegar and 40 drops food coloring to 1/2 cup boiling water. Pour the solution along the inside of the glass until a quarter of the egg is submerged, and allow it to sit for 5 minutes. Next, carefully add clear warm water, again pouring it along the inside of the glass, until the egg is covered halfway. Allow it to sit for 3 minutes. Add water for one or two more stripes, waiting 2 minutes after each addition. Remove the egg using tongs and dry completely.
Gorgeous Garden Eggs
For beautiful blades of grass, cut origami paper in graduated sizes and shades of green. Starting with the biggest cutout, add white glue to the back and mold the paper onto the bottom of an egg. Repeat with medium-size and small cutouts, staggering placement of the blades. Top with a craft-punched butterfly. Elevate the elegant designs atop egg cups and candlesticks.
Chirping Chick Easter Eggs
These cute and creative dyed Easter egg chicks are surprisingly easy to make. Dye eggs canary yellow, let dry, and glue a quill feather to the top. Cut out a beak from orange paper and glue it on. Use a marker to make two dots for eyes. Place your feathered friend in a piece of cracked eggshell set in a nest of raffia.
Fun Monster Eggs
Transform colorful dyed Easter eggs into fun monsters with a few simple craft supplies. All you'll need is construction paper, markers, chenille stems, and googly eyes. Once you're done coloring Easter eggs, let the kids add their own egg designs.
Fabric-Dyed Easter Eggs
Wrapping an Easter egg in textured fabric before dyeing creates an intricate colored egg pattern that looks like hand-painting. To get the look, use fabrics such as lace, cheesecloth, or netting. Wrap a square of your chosen fabric tightly around the egg, twist to close, and secure with a rubber band. Dunk the egg in food-safe or natural Easter egg dye, using the fabric tail as a handle.
Editor's Tip: For best results, use a new piece of cheesecloth for each egg. Other fabrics can be used multiple times.
Decoupage Easter Eggs
Fashion cute and creative crawlers out of pastel origami paper and adhere them to dyed Easter eggs. A coating of decoupage medium keeps these kid-favorite creatures in place. For small Easter egg designs, like eyes, use a miniature hole punch.
Easy Taped Easter Eggs
Create a collage of showstopping patterns by cutting out small pieces of washi tape. Press the tape onto eggs in geometric patterns, making sure to remove any air bubbles, before dipping into dye. Remove a few tape pieces before dyeing the eggs a second time. The result? Ombre eggs as pretty as a painting.
Puffy Paint Easter Eggs
Create a dimensional design with your colored Easter eggs. Simply decorate your dyed eggs using colored puffy-paint pens in complementary colors. You can easily create flowers, geometric patterns, and other fun designs.
Floral Easter Eggs
Give Easter eggs a gorgeous garden-inspired finish with dimensional floral scrapbook stickers. After pressing the pretty blooms onto dyed eggs, display the dressed-up decorations in silver egg cups.