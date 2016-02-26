Hop to It! 43 Creative Ways to Dye Easter Eggs

Use an ordinary product to decorate an entire batch of marbleized shaving cream dyed Easter eggs. It's easier than it looks! Use food coloring to create a design on a bed of plain shaving cream, then roll hard-boiled eggs over the surface to transfer the colors. Let the eggs dry, then gently clean to remove any excess shaving cream. Dyeing eggs with shaving cream is a fun activity for bunnies of all ages!

Editor's Tip: If you're planning to eat the eggs, make whipped cream dyed Easter eggs! Simply substitute a packaged whipped cream for the shaving cream. If you make whip cream eggs, they should be safe to eat.