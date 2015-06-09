35 Pretty Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Without Dye

Unicorn Easter Eggs
An air-dry clay horn spray-painted gold and a few felt flowers turn ordinary white ceramic eggs into a set of gorgeous unicorn Easter eggs. Use a black felt marker to add eye embellishments then style your unicorns. Bonus points if you display your unicorn Easter egg DIY with rainbow confetti!
Gorgeous Glitter Eggs
A bit of paint and colorful glitter are all you need to create stunning glitter Easter eggs. Look for glitter in a variety of sizes and colors. To make, paint papier-mâché eggs with crafts paint. Cover a part of the egg with decoupage medium and sprinkle on glitter.
Easter Egg Tip: Display the finished glitter Easter eggs with colorful gold leaf eggs.
Decoupage Easter Eggs
You'll never guess what these gorgeous no-dye Easter eggs start with paper napkins! Save a stack of patterned napkins and use them to decoupage Easter eggs. This plastic egg Easter craft is our favorite inexpensive decorating hack.
Marker Easter Eggs
Pretty patterns are modern, chic, and easy to draw. Simply use colored permanent markers to make fun designs on your dye-free Easter eggs. Don't worry if your work isn't perfect—wobbly lines and mistakes add character to these colorful Easter eggs with markers.
Ceramic Gold Leaf Eggs
Create these gorgeous eggs in just minutes! Cover a set of ceramic eggs with a coat of acrylic paint, then use a paintbrush to brush on gold leaf adhesive—we started from the bottom and brushed toward the top, covering about half of the egg. Let the adhesive dry according to package directions, then add gold leaf using a dry brush to flatten and remove excess.
Buffalo Check Easter Eggs
Bring buffalo check to Easter. This of-the-moment pattern is perfect for painting on ceramic eggs. Stick to the classic black and white or mix it up with spring pastels. To get the look, paint overlapping horizontal and vertical stripes of the same color. Fill in the overlapping square with a darker paint color.
Cactus Easter Eggs
To make this fun Easter egg cactus look, paint eggs in various shades of green, then add details with white or black ink pens. We rolled small spirals of crepe paper to create the flower toppers, then added them to small pots with natural grass as a base.
Painted Easter Eggs
The whole family will love making these vibrant painted Easter eggs. For this Easter egg painting project, simply find several colors of washable tempera paint and 1/2-inch-wide flat paintbrushes, then go wild with designs!
Washi Tape Eggs
These pretty Easter eggs are decorated with patterned tape! Choose any pattern you please such as glitter, floral, or polka dot. This simple washi tape egg decorating idea is a mess-free Easter craft for kids.
Easter Egg Decorating Hack: Use a hole punch to create fun polka dot eggs.
Pearlized Easter Eggs
Make a basket of pretty Easter eggs with just a few coats of pearlized paint. This metallic Easter egg painting idea pops thanks to a simple sponge painting technique. Use ceramic eggs for a long-lasting Easter display.
Jewel Easter Eggs
Colorful rows of faux gemstones transform this Easter egg painting idea into a runway-inspired decoration. To make, paint papier-mâché eggs and let dry. Press with preassembled self-adhesive jewel sheets (such as Self-Stick Gems $2.59, Michaels).
Galaxy Painted Eggs
Re-create this far-out design with a sponge and acrylic paint. Paint a set of ceramic eggs black or navy and use a dry sponge to dab on a galactic pattern of blue, green, purple, and pink acrylic paint. Finish the galaxy Easter eggs with a splatter of white paint for the stars and let the eggs dry before displaying.
Surprise-Inside Gold Leaf Eggs
Plastic Easter eggs have never looked so chic! Doll them up with a coat of texture paste and finish each Easter egg with gold leafing. We love how the color of the original plastic egg peeks through. Once they're done, fill them with candy and other treasures!
Gem Eggs
These hand-painted easter eggs sparkle with big and small faux gems. The key to this look is to pack the gems as tightly as possible. Look for gems and glue in the trim, jewelry, and scrapbooking aisles of your local crafts store.
Permanent-Marker Doodled Eggs
If you love to doodle, this simple technique for decorating Easter eggs with markers is just for you! All you'll need are a few hard-boiled eggs, a permanent marker, and a lot of creativity.
Easter Egg Tip: Draw slowly and carefully, and wait for the marker to set before continuing your design on a different side. Protect your hands from marker smudges by holding your egg with a towel.
Paper Blossom Easter Eggs
These easy-to-craft blooms look adorable on plain Easter eggs. To make the flowers, cut origami paper into a range of different-size squares. Fold the squares and freehand-cut flower patterns of your choice. Use a small paintbrush to apply white glue to the backs of the flowers and adhere to eggs, pressing out excess glue or air bubbles. Cut thin strips of paper to make stems and leaves.
Tissue Paper Polka-Dot Eggs
Create simple, mess-free Easter eggs with inexpensive tissue paper. Use a hole punch to make paper dots, then use a glue stick to adhere them to hard-boiled eggs. To make the polka dots easy to pick up, wet your fingertip with a damp cloth before pressing them onto your Easter eggs.
Gingham Tape Easter Eggs
We're stuck on these gorgeous patterned Easter eggs. Skip the dye and use colorful gingham washi tape. For a patchwork effect, layer 1-inch and 1⁄2-inch pieces of tape with varying patterns; snip thin strips for a vertical version.
Easter Egg Tip: For easy trimming, stick a piece of washi tape to a cutting mat. With a utility knife and ruler, cut to desired size and shape. The tape easily peels off the mat to stick to eggs.
Abstract Art Easter Eggs
With a white hard-boiled egg as your canvas, you can inspire your inner artist and create a mini-masterpiece. Use a medium-tip black permanent marker to doodle curlicue lines, broadening a few of the strokes. Fill in your design with colored permanent markers and finish with polka dots that follow the curves of the lines.
Easter Egg Tip: If you plan to eat the colored Easter eggs, use a food-safe marker.
Pretty Ribbon Easter Eggs
For fashionable Easter eggs in a hurry, look to leftover sewing scraps. Narrow ribbons and rickrack make easy egg decorations when adhered with decoupage. No time to fuss with glue? Self-adhesive fabric tape makes for even easier decorating and comes in a variety of pretty colors and fun patterns.
Yellow Tulip Easter Eggs
No messy dyes are needed to create these clever garden-inspired eggs. To make the tulip-petal pattern, tear small pieces of yellow washi tape and cover Easter eggs, varying the placement of the tape. Complete the blooms by placing the eggs in cupcake liners with a grasslike print, and display atop ceramic egg cups or candlesticks.
Geometric Easter Eggs
Japanese-style washi tape comes in a wide variety of bright hues and patterns. Cut it into geometric shapes before sticking it to the shells of your Easter eggs. Varying lengths and sizes of your shapes will create an eye-catching display that is mess-free.
Tattoo Easter Eggs
Think outside the box while decorating your Easter eggs this year. Temporary tattoos stick to eggs just like they would to your skin. With a steady hand, use a damp sponge to press and hold the image on the eggshell for 30 seconds.
Flower Garden Easter Eggs
Mimic springtime flowers with this fun tabletop garden. Use leftover 3-D scrapbooking stickers to accessorize your Easter eggs, then display in egg cups. This Easter egg project is as easy as peel and stick!
Pastel Striped Eggs
Easter Egg Chicks
It's oh-so easy to turn plain Easter eggs into adorable chicks. Snip foam flowers in quarters and hot-glue them to the bottom of the egg to make feet. Cut a small triangle from orange foam for the nose, and draw two eyes with permanent marker. Hot-glue two feathers to the back of the egg, and add a smaller feather tuft to the top of the egg for a head accent.
Yarn-Wrapped Easter Eggs
Use a bit of leftover yarn from other crafts to make these dazzling Easter eggs. Start at one end of a ball of yarn (to get a striped effect, use yarn that's dyed multiple colors) and make a 1/2-inch coil. Hot-glue the coil to one end of your egg, and press with your fingers to secure. Wrap the yarn slowly around the egg, hot-gluing at 1/4-inch intervals. When you're close to the other end of your egg, cut the yarn and finish your coil.
Bunny Easter Eggs
Pipe cleaners and fuzzy pom-pom balls add Easter bunny flair to these eggs. Take one pipe cleaner (you'll need a full one for each egg), set the egg in the middle, and twist the two ends together at the top of the egg. Fold each end over to make the ears, and twist to secure. Glue a matching pom-pom ball to the backside of the egg, and draw a face on the front with permanent marker to complete the look.
Easter Egg Tip: To prevent the pipe cleaner from slipping off the egg, secure with a dab of glue at the top and bottom. Let dry before putting your bunnies on display.
Button-Decorated Easter Eggs
A bag of crafts store buttons is all you need for this no-dye Easter egg design. Play around with different button colors and sizes to form pretty shapes (such as the flowers shown here), and hot-glue them to hard-boiled eggs for a quick and easy Easter project.
Flower Sticker Easter Eggs
Neon dot stickers from an office supply store add a fresh look to no dye Easter eggss. Alternate colors to create your bouquet. Display your eggs in a flowerpot with green fabric to round out your garden display.
Potted Plants Easter Eggs
Let kids create a fun (and mess-free) indoor garden with colorful floral scrapbook stickers and hard-boiled eggs. Make every Easter egg a star by propping each in its own mini terra-cotta pot. Dress up the planters by hot-gluing ribbon around the top edge.
Fabric-Covered Eggs
Add springtime flair to your home with these delightful fabric-covered eggs. Attach bright fabric remnants to a double-sided adhesive sheet. Make sure to smooth out air bubbles. Cut the sheet into strips, remove the backing, and attach to eggs. Repeat until you have your desired look.