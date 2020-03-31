8 Simple Ways to Dye Easter Eggs That Are Still Safe to Eat

Easter will be celebrated a little differently this year but celebrating at home while social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t practice your usual traditions. Bake hot cross buns for a small Easter brunch, tune into an online Easter Sunday service, and dye a batch of colorful Easter eggs with the family. Since eggs are in short supply this year (I’ve had a hard time adding them to my online grocery pick-ups), I’ve been extra mindful of how I decorate them this season. Here are eight food-safe ways to decorate eggs at home so you can partake in this classic Easter tradition without contributing to food waste.

Each of these methods can be used with hard-boiled eggs, so you can put them right back in the fridge to eat later. Keep in mind that the American Egg Board recommends eggs should only be out of the fridge for two hours, so they should go right back in once you're done decorating.