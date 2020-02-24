How to Make Marble Easter Eggs with Nail Polish

Step 1

Line a one-gallon bucket or a large bowl with a plastic bag and fill the bucket with lukewarm water. Nail polish can be messy to clean up, so we found it was easier to use a lining that could be thrown away. Choose 2-3 nail polish colors to marble together. We suggest using a brand like Ella + Mila (polishes start from $7.61 on Amazon) since their nail polishes are all vegan, non-toxic, and cruelty-free (and totally safe for kids to use!). Take the lids off and carefully drip several drops of each nail polish onto the surface of the water: The paint will sit on the surface of the water and may expand into large dots. When you’ve added several drops, use a thin wood skewer or toothpick to swirl the paint into a marble pattern.