How to Make Marble Easter Eggs with Nail Polish
These might be the prettiest Easter eggs we've ever made, and the technique is shockingly simple.
We’ve already started planning which pastel nail polish we’ll be wearing for Easter, but our collection will decorate more than nails this spring. This year, we're making easy marbled Easter eggs. Using only nail polish, a bucket of water, paper towels, and a wooden skewer, you can turn your plain hard-boiled eggs into gorgeous works of art. Simply drip a few drops of nail polish in water, swirl, then submerge your eggs into the mixture. The result? An Easter basket filled with mesmerizing marble eggs.
