Cue the Confetti: How to Make Cascarones for Easter

Typically we try to handle dyed Easter eggs with extreme care—but these decorated eggs are meant to be broken! Confetti Easter eggs are traditionally referred to as cascarones (the word ‘cascaron’ translates to ‘egg shell’ in Spanish), and explode with rainbow confetti when broken open. First used for celebrations in Mexico in the mid-1800s, cascarones are hollowed out eggs filled with confetti, and are typically broken open over someone’s head during a holiday celebration. In Mexico, cascarones are used to celebrate Easter, Cinco de Mayo, and Carnival, the festival celebrated in the days leading up to Lent.

While these confetti Easter eggs require a bit more hands-on time than plain dyed eggs, you shouldn’t be intimidated by the DIY process because they’re simple to make.