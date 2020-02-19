Cue the Confetti: How to Make Cascarones for Easter

These Easter eggs are meant to be broken.

By Emily VanSchmus
February 19, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Typically we try to handle dyed Easter eggs with extreme care—but these decorated eggs are meant to be broken! Confetti Easter eggs are traditionally referred to as cascarones (the word ‘cascaron’ translates to ‘egg shell’ in Spanish), and explode with rainbow confetti when broken open. First used for celebrations in Mexico in the mid-1800s, cascarones are hollowed out eggs filled with confetti, and are typically broken open over someone’s head during a holiday celebration. In Mexico, cascarones are used to celebrate Easter, Cinco de Mayo, and Carnival, the festival celebrated in the days leading up to Lent. 

While these confetti Easter eggs require a bit more hands-on time than plain dyed eggs, you shouldn’t be intimidated by the DIY process because they’re simple to make.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Clean Eggs

Don’t worry: You don’t have to learn how to blow out an egg to make this Easter craft. Since you need a good-sized hole to pour the confetti through, we found it was easiest to crack the very top of the egg. Hit it lightly on the countertop a few times to avoid cracking the body of the egg, then drain the yolk from the opening at the top into a sink or small bowl. Gently rinse out the eggs and pat them dry before you begin dyeing.

Advertisement
Step 2

Dye Eggs

The process of dyeing cleaned-out eggs is just like dyeing regular hard-boiled eggs, just be sure to handle the eggs gently so the hollow shells don’t crack. Prepare a few colors of egg dye in separate containers; you can use food coloring and vinegar or try one of our natural egg dye recipes. To make dye eggs with food coloring, mix about 1/2 cup hot water with 15-25 drops of food coloring. Stir and add 1 teaspoon of white vinegar. Dye the eggs in wide-mouth Mason jars ($9.98, Walmart) and use tongs to lightly place the eggs in the dye and take them out, or use protective gloves and hand-dip them in a shallow bowl of dye. Once you’ve dyed as many eggs as you like, allow them to dry completely before filling them.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 3

Fill and Cover Eggs

When you’re ready to fill your dyed eggs, use a spoon to fill each opening with several scoops of biodegradable confetti ($15.95, Amazon). Then cut a piece of colorful tissue paper ($3.98, Walmart) into a square that is large enough to cover the hole in the top of the egg (we cut ours into a 2-inch square). Use a glue stick to coat one side of the tissue square in glue, and place it over the hole, pressing gently around the edges to keep confetti from spilling out. When the glue is dry, the cascarones are ready to break open!

  • By Emily VanSchmus
  • Contributor: Leslie Poyzer

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com