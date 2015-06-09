Hard-boiled eggs work just fine for Easter egg dyeing, but blowing an egg out of the shell instead allows you to reuse your decor. Try using blow out Easter eggs for centerpieces, Easter trees, or as part of a spring wreath. Although you can purchase an egg blowing kit, chances are, you can do it yourself with items you have around the house. We'll show you our favorite tool for blowing out eggs and get our tips for cleaning and drying the eggs. Learn how to blow out an egg, then put your newfound skill to good use by using our favorite Easter egg decorating ideas.

How to Blow Out an Egg

Supplies Needed

Uncooked eggs

Small rotary tool ($49.99, The Home Depot), cuticle scissors, or crafts knife

Safety glasses

Bowl

Pin or paper clip

Bulb syringe

Water

Bleach

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy how-to instructions to blow out uncooked eggs. You should be able to blow out one dozen eggs in about an hour, not including dry time.

Step 1: Poke Holes in the Egg

The key to blowing out eggs is not to crack the shell. Here's how to create a hole in an egg without breaking the whole shell: Use a small rotary tool or the sharp point of a pair of cuticle scissors or craft knife to carefully poke a hole slightly larger than a 1/8-inch diameter at each end of the raw egg. Wear safety glasses, especially if using a power tool. Do this over an empty bowl or container to catch drips once the holes have been cut.

Step 2: Drain Egg Whites and Yolk

The most essential part of blowing the yolk out of an egg comes next. Poke a pin or bent paper clip through the holes several times to break up the yolk. Place a bulb syringe in one of the holes and squeeze to blow the contents of the egg out through the other end. Continue to gently squeeze until the entire egg is empty.

Step 3: Clean and Dry Eggs

Rinse the blown egg out gently with water and a very small amount of bleach to remove any remaining membrane. Remember; don't mix bleach with other cleaning chemicals. Let dry completely before using the egg in any Easter craft projects.

Blown Eggs Decorating Ideas

Now that you've mastered blowing out eggs for Easter you're all set to paint the shells or otherwise decorate as you wish! The drainage holes you already made are a great place to string ribbon through for a delicate garland or Easter tree decoration. While hard-boiled eggs start to smell if left out too long, clean blown out eggs work well for decor you want to leave up all season.