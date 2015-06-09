All you need to make our pretty DIY Easter baskets is a cord, fabric strips, and glue. Fill them with spring candy and treats for a sweet and personalized Easter basket.

For each basket, you'll need 3/4 yard of colored print fabric (cut into 16x1-1/2-inch strips), 4 yards of cotton piping cord, and a hot-glue gun and glue sticks or needle and thread. Hot-glue a fabric strip to one end of the cord, and wrap it around the cord on the diagonal. Repeat to cover the cord. Coil the cord tightly around itself, hot-gluing as you go, and adding covered cords until you've reached your desired base size. Build the sides by gluing covered cords to the edge of the base and then coiling it upward, until your basket is the desired height. Add tiny handles fashioned from leftover fabric.