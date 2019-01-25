Easter Eggs & Easter Baskets

Welcome Easter morning with our easy Easter basket ideas and colorful dyed eggs. If you're not sure what to put into your Easter basket, check out our list of creative basket fillers. For simple Easter egg dyeing ideas, check out our recipes for natural Easter egg dye, shaving cream dyed eggs, and eggs colored with pantry staples like oil and vinegar.

Most Recent

Why You Should Make Shibori Easter Eggs This Weekend

How to Make Shibori-Inspired Dyed Easter Eggs

They're inspired by a traditional Japanese dyeing technique.
How to Make Colorful Tissue-Dyed Easter Eggs

"Bleeding" tissue paper (named for the way its color bleeds when wet) gives these eggs a marbled effect.
Neighborhoods Are Hosting Virtual Egg Hunts to Celebrate Easter—Here’s How You Can Participate

A virtual egg hunt is a great way to spread joy and stay connected.
8 Simple Ways to Dye Easter Eggs That Are Still Safe to Eat

Here's how to celebrate a no-waste Easter.
How to Dye Eggs with Food Coloring in Just 15 Minutes

This is the fastest (and easiest!) way to dye Easter eggs.
Easter Egg Hack: How to Dye Marble Eggs with Nail Polish

These marbleized eggs are stunning.
More Easter Eggs & Easter Baskets

Cue the Confetti: How to Make Cascarones for Easter

These Easter eggs are meant to be broken.
You Can Cook and Dye Easter Eggs at the Same Time in Your Instant Pot

Our Test Kitchen tried it—and it actually works!
The Best Easter Baskets for Every Age Group

These DIY Unicorn Easter Eggs Are So Easy, It's Magic

You'll Be Stuck on These DIY Cactus Easter Eggs

These Painted Galaxy Easter Eggs Are So Cool

You Can Use Silk Ties to Create Beautiful Dyed Easter Eggs—Here's How

The process is simple and the results are stunning!

All Easter Eggs & Easter Baskets

DIY Felt Flower Easter Basket

Host an Easter Egg Coloring Party

The Best Shaving Cream Egg Decorating Hack Ever

Hop to It! 45 Creative Ways to Dye Easter Eggs

Easter Baskets Even Adults Will Love

50+ Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of Every Age

How to Blow Out Eggs for All Your Easter Crafting Needs

Create a Rainbow of Stunning All-Natural Dyed Easter Eggs

21 Easy and Beautiful DIY Easter Baskets

DIY Wrapped Easter Eggs

35 Pretty Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Without Dye

Essential Easter Egg Safety Tips

Pearlized Paint Is the Secret to These Jewel-Like Easter Eggs—Here's How to Make Them

Nested Egg Placeholders

