24 At-Home Activities That Will Bring You Joy This Spring

The arrival of spring is always a warm welcome as the winter blues are replaced with green grass, blooming flowers, and fresh air. And while this spring may look a bit different than years past, there are still dozens of ways to celebrate the season at home while you practice social distancing. The Better Homes & Gardens editors have put together a spring bucket list of our favorite things to inspire your springtime activities. To get started, print our free bingo card and check off each activity as you go. If you need me, I’ll be baking fresh bread, planting my garden, and arranging fresh flowers.

1. Arrange Flowers

While you’re waiting for your garden to bloom, add fresh flowers to your grocery pick-up order to brighten up your living space. Pick up a pre-arranged bouquet, or grab a variety of flowers and use our tricks for arranging grocery store flowers to create your own bouquet. Bonus: A DIY bouquet makes great May Day basket filler or Mother's Day gift.

2. Clean Out Closets

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be a daunting task! Start small by tackling a closet or two first: Our top closet organizing tips will walk you through the basics of what to keep, what to get rid of, and how to organize whatever is left.

3. Have a Backyard Picnic

This time of year is typically when patio season kicks off at many restaurants across the country. And while many restaurants are closed due to social distancing regulations, you can still enjoy a happy hour in the sun: Place an order for pick-up at your favorite local restaurant and enjoy a picnic in the fresh air. Plus, a recent study shows that spending just 20 minutes outside can significantly lower stress levels,

4. Plant Your Garden

Spring cleaning doesn’t just apply to closets! Use our spring gardening checklist to clear out your garden and prepare your flower beds for new blooms. Doing some basic trimming and pruning now will help your landscaping thrive well into the summer.

5. Learn to Crochet

They say April showers bring May flowers, but those rainy spring days are also a great opportunity to try a new hobby inside. Recent studies show that knitting and crocheting can actually help reduce depression and anxiety, so pick up a pair of crochet needles and learn to make an easy beginner project, like a trendy temperature blanket.

6. Make a Spring Wreath

A rainy spring afternoon is also a great time to make a cheery front door decoration. Order faux flowers online to make a bright tulip wreath, or decorate for an at-home Easter celebration by making a clever carrot tulip wreath.

7. Decorate Cookies

Decorating cookies isn’t just for Christmastime! Whip up a batch of sugar cookies and use cookie cutters to turn them into Easter eggs or adorable bunnies. If decorating sugar cookies isn’t your thing, choose one of our all-time favorite cookie recipes instead.

8. Read a Book Outside

As the weather warms up, grab a good book and settle down in a patch of sun. Pick up a traditional paper book or go digital: Here are four ways to read books online for free.

9. Bake Cupcakes

Whip up a batch of our delicious cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. Bonus points if you decorate them with Easter characters like bunnies and lambs.

10. Have a Family Movie Night

Skip the trip to the movie theater and host a family movie night in. Tune in to one of Hallmark’s family-friendly Christmas movie marathons, or stream a favorite film on Disney+. And don’t forget the snacks! Our caramel popcorn recipe is a staff favorite.

11. Make Felt Easter Eggs

If you need a fun craft for the kids to do inside, try making these adorable surprise-inside Easter eggs. Made with felt and waxed paper, the eggs can be filled with small candies or age-appropriate toys.

12. Start a Sewing Project

If you find extra fabric as you spring clean your craft closet, put it to good use by starting a spring sewing project. Choose one of our easy sewing projects, or try something a bit more advanced like our adorable six-pocket tote bag.

13. Set up a Compost Bin

Easter isn’t the only spring holiday we’re celebrating: April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and this year we’ll be celebrating by implementing more sustainable habits at home. Spend the afternoon building your own DIY compost bin (it’s not as intimidating as it sounds), and you’ll be on your way to being less wasteful already.

14. Make an Easter Craft

Since the Easter holiday normally coincides with the beginning of the season, decorating Easter eggs is always a favorite springtime activity. Since eggs are in short supply this year, make a fun Easter craft instead (like this adorable unicorn Easter basket). If you do make and dye hardboiled eggs, be sure you’re dyeing eggs that will still be edible.

15. Bake Bread

Fire up the oven for an afternoon of baking in the kitchen. Make our mouthwatering banana bread recipe or try your hand at a loaf of homemade sourdough: Making your own starter takes a few days of prep, but we promise the finished product is worth it.

16. Make a Bird Feeder

Another must-have addition to your spring garden is a bird feeder, and it’s surprisingly easy to make your own from a glass bottle and twine. Hang the feeder somewhere that’s visible from your window, fill it with birdseed, and enjoy the views.

17. Make Pounded Flower Art

They say April showers bring May flowers, and what better way to preserve them than by turning them into a gorgeous piece of DIY pounded flower art? Make your own colorful print by placing fresh flowers on a piece of heavy watercolor paper and using a hammer or mallet to transfer the pigment of the petals to the paper. This is an easy way to enjoy the beauty of spring flowers all year.

18. Make DIY Bath Bombs

If you’re looking for a smaller-scale project that can be done inside, try making your own bath bombs. Our recipe calls for essential oils and dried rose petals, which will make your next bubble bath smell amazing. Plus, you can order all the ingredients online.

19. Go Bird Watching

As you plant your spring garden, keep in mind that a diverse landscape can attract more songbirds to your yard. Once you’ve finished landscaping, you’ll be able to read up on your bird facts and start bird-watching from your window.

20. Make Beeswax Wraps

Another way to celebrate Earth Day is by making your own beeswax wraps to use in place of plastic wraps or plastic sandwich bags. They're easy to make from beeswax and colorful fabric and can be reused for months: Just wipe them down with a damp cloth between uses.

21. Have an Outdoor Movie Night

You don’t have to take a trip to the theater for a fun family movie night. It’s easy to build your own outdoor movie screen for a backyard cinema date. All you need are a few PVC pipes and a white sheet; once the screen is assembled, pop the popcorn and press play.

22. Draw with Sidewalk Chalk

People across the country are participating in the #chalkthewalk movement, writing uplifting and inspirational messages on their sidewalks for neighbors to read as they practice social distancing. To make the activity even more hands-on, try making your own sidewalk chalk or sidewalk paint.

23. Clean Your Garden Tools

Did you know your garden tools require yearly maintenance? Luckily, it’s not hard to keep them in tip-top shape: Set aside a few minutes to sharpen your garden tools so they’ll be ready when you start landscaping. If any of your tools need to be replaced, our garden editors say these 9 tools will make your life easier.

24. Set Up a Bee House

No garden is complete without a few buzzing bees, and this spring you can attract extra pollinators to your flower beds by installing a bee house. This adorable bee house from Costco (it's under $30!) looks more like a birdhouse than a beehive, and attracts mason bees, which are known for being less aggressive than honey bees (they rarely sting humans) and can pollinate up to 100 times more effectively than honey bees, too.