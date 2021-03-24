Peep on a Perch Is The Easter Version of Elf on the Shelf
This new fury friend will make your celebration extra sweet.
Since we're still in the midst of a pandemic, I plan on celebrating Easter at home this year. It's the second year in a row that my family has put big family gatherings on hold, so I've been on the lookout for ways to make the holiday extra special. You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, the adorable doll that causes mischief around Christmas time—and now, there's an Easter version that's even sweeter. It's called Peep on a Perch, and it has a similar idea: Parents move the plush yellow Peep around the house in the weeks before Easter and make it fun for little ones to discover its new hiding place each day.
Buy It: Peep on a Perch Box Set ($21, Amazon)
The boxed set comes with a children's storybook by Andrea Posner-Sanchez and a bright yellow plush chick that looks just like the classic marshmallow Peep candies we associate with Easter. (The candy version doesn't come with the set, but you can grab a box of Peeps Easter Chicks ($2, Target) to munch on during storytime.)
The book tells the story of the Easter Peep, who helps the Easter Bunny prepare for the holiday every year. The Easter Peep decorates eggs, fills Easter baskets, and most importantly, makes sure all the children are on their best behavior and reports back to the Easter Bunny. Parents can move the plush Easter Peep around the house just like the classic Elf on the Shelf—but since the Easter Peep doesn't cause mayhem and mischief like the Elf, you don't have to come up with elaborate scenarios. (A win for parents everywhere!)
The Peep on a Perch is the perfect way to make the holiday extra festive. For even more holiday creativity, display your peep next to a decorative Easter tree or set it in the center of an Easter charcuterie board.
Comments