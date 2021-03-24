Peep on a Perch Is The Easter Version of Elf on the Shelf

Since we're still in the midst of a pandemic, I plan on celebrating Easter at home this year. It's the second year in a row that my family has put big family gatherings on hold, so I've been on the lookout for ways to make the holiday extra special. You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, the adorable doll that causes mischief around Christmas time—and now, there's an Easter version that's even sweeter. It's called Peep on a Perch, and it has a similar idea: Parents move the plush yellow Peep around the house in the weeks before Easter and make it fun for little ones to discover its new hiding place each day.