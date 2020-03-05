I grew up hearing that it was good luck to wear new clothes on Easter Sunday. And while I personally think any reason is a good reason to buy a new outfit, it turns out there is actually some substance to this tradition—and it dates all the way back to the fourth century.

This Easter tradition is based on a similar idea as the centuries-old practice of Christians wearing new white clothes after baptisms to symbolize spiritual rebirth. Christians in medieval times began wearing new, clean clothes on Easter Sunday to symbolize the resurrection of Jesus and the new life for followers of the religion. In 300 A.D. Roman emperor Constantine even declared his court would be required to wear their nicest new clothing on Easter Sunday.

It’s not clear exactly when the superstition started, but from this early tradition came the belief that if you were in a position to buy new clothes for Easter, you would continue to be blessed with good fortune in the coming year. On the flip side, those who could afford to buy new clothes but chose not to would experience a year of bad luck. As this belief spread throughout Europe, the saying, "For Christmas, food and drink; for Easter, new clothes" became popular.

When European settlers came to America, they brought the tradition with them. In the 1800s, upper-class citizens of New York City would wear their finest Easter dresses and accessories to the large churches along Fifth Avenue and parade down the street when services ended. Since the mid-1800s, the New York Easter parade has grown into a full-blown annual celebration complete with Easter dresses, costumes, and bonnets of all kinds.

So whether you’re hosting Easter brunch, attending a parade, or celebrating a quiet Sunday at home, take this as a reason to treat yourself to a new outfit this spring. These are our favorite picks of Easter dresses for women and girls.

Easter Dresses for Women

