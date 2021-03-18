16 Easter Quotes and Verses to Read Before the Big Brunch
These sweet Easter quotes are sure to inspire you this spring. Whether you’re looking for something to write in an Easter card or just in need of some encouragement before the holiday, these Easter Bible verses and quotes will lift you up this season.
A Symbol of Hope
“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal and new life.” - Janine di Giovanni
A Second Chance
“Easter is very important to me. It's a second chance.” - Reba McEntire
He Has Risen
“He has risen.” - Matthew 28:6
Starting Over
"The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances." - Robert Flatt
Love Never Dies
“The very first Easter taught us this: That life never ends and love never dies.” - Kate McGahan
Spring Begins
"Blossom by blossom the spring begins." - Algernon Charles Swinburne
Rare Beauty
"Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life." - S.D. Gordon
He Is Not Here
"He is not here; he has risen!" - Luke 24:6-7
We Are the Easter People
“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” - Pope John Paul II
The Gift of Hope
“The great gift of Easter is hope.” - Basil Hume
There Are Always More Springs
“That is one good thing about this world—there are always sure to be more springs." - L.M. Montgomery
Hope and Spring
"The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring." - Bernard Williams
Springtime Leaves
“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” - Martin Luther
Light Illuminates the Dark
“We proclaim the resurrection of Christ when his light illuminates the dark moments of our existence.” - Pope Francis
There Are Always Flowers
“There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” - Henri Matisse
He Knows the Way
“He knows the way because He is the way.” - Jeffrey R. Holland