6 Easter Charcuterie Boards to Make Before the Egg Hunt
Filled with all the chocolate eggs you can fit on a board!
This year's big Easter brunch doesn't have to be an elaborate affair, especially if you're celebrating the holiday at home. Rather than cooking up dozens of side dishes and a big Easter ham for your intimate gathering, put together a simple grazing board instead. We've noticed dozens of Easter charcuterie boards popping up on our Instagram feeds, and we think it's the perfect way to snack your way through Easter morning at home.
These boards are just like any other charcuterie board (here's how to put one together if you've never made one before), but they're filled with marshmallow bunnies and chocolate eggs in addition to the normal meats, cheeses, and desserts.
There are currently more than 600 posts tagged #EasterCharcuterie on Instagram, and we're expecting to see many more as we get closer to Easter Sunday. To help you find inspiration for your own holiday board, we've rounded up our favorite Easter boards on Instagram.
Pretty in Pastel
This intricate board by Dana Mazzara-Pinkow from On Board with Dana features our favorite Easter treats—all in festive pastel shades. To make your own, hit the Easter aisle at the grocery store and grab a variety of bunny and egg-shaped candies, then group them together on a rectangular wood serving board ($30, Amazon).
Bunny Board
This healthy Easter snack by Maegan Brown from The Baker Mama will be a welcome break from all the chocolate eggs and marshmallow bunnies found at the egg hunt. To make your own, place a bowl of hummus or dip in the center of your board and arrange crackers and veggies around it in the shape of bunny ears.
Easter Eats
This bright dessert display by Everyday Tables couldn't be more festive. They arranged chocolate bunnies, Marshmallow Peeps ($2, Target), and gorgeous cookies on top of a round wood serving tray ($20, Amazon) for the ultimate Easter brunch appetizer.
Egg-Cellent Snacks
Who says decorating Easter eggs is limited to actual eggs? Meg Quinn of Ain’t Too Proud To Meg created this gorgeous egg-inspired display by layering differently-colored candies on top of an oval-shape board. If you're looking for more holiday inspiration, her Easter candy board looks delicious too!
Tasty Treats
For a delicious after-brunch treat, take inspiration from this tasty dessert board by Wild Nectar Grazing & Picnics. They layered marshmallow Peeps, pastel cookies, and multi-colored chocolate eggs around dishes of candy for the ultimate sweet treat.
Easter Must-Haves
This tasty creation from Board - Oh! has all the Easter necessities: Marshmallow Peeps, Lindt chocolate carrots ($4, Target), marshmallow bunnies, egg-shape cookies, and of course, chocolate Easter eggs. Creating the look at home is easy—just grab all your Easter favorites and assemble them atop a wood serving board ($20, Amazon).
