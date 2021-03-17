6 Easter Charcuterie Boards to Make Before the Egg Hunt

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This year's big Easter brunch doesn't have to be an elaborate affair, especially if you're celebrating the holiday at home. Rather than cooking up dozens of side dishes and a big Easter ham for your intimate gathering, put together a simple grazing board instead. We've noticed dozens of Easter charcuterie boards popping up on our Instagram feeds, and we think it's the perfect way to snack your way through Easter morning at home.

These boards are just like any other charcuterie board (here's how to put one together if you've never made one before), but they're filled with marshmallow bunnies and chocolate eggs in addition to the normal meats, cheeses, and desserts.