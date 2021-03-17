Ceramic Easter Trees Bring a Bit of Nostalgia to Your Holiday Decor
The iconic holiday silhouette debuts with a festive spring look.
Easter is just around the corner, which means we're getting out all our decorative eggs, plush bunnies, and other Easter decorations. And this year, we're adding one more item to our holiday decorating scheme: Easter ceramic trees are officially a thing, and we've already got it in our online cart.
This isn't the first time we've celebrated a holiday with a decorative ceramic tree: The trend was huge at Christmastime, and the black Halloween version was so popular it sold out twice. We'd only just put away the pink Valentine's Day trees when we spotted this festive pastel version for Easter.
Buy it: Mr. Cottontail Nostalgic Easter Tree ($28, HSN)
The 12.5-inch tree is available on HSN, and comes in three springy pastel colors: Pink, blue, and green. The tree itself is a pastel glazed ceramic, and each tree comes decorated with multi-color miniature lightbulbs and a small Easter Bunny on top where angel usually sits.
Plus at just $28, the one-foot-tall tree is a steal. (Some vintage Christmas trees sell for hundreds of dollars!) This one comes equipped with a timer so you can set it up with the rest of your Easter decorations and leave the twinkling lights on as long as you like.
This ceramic version isn't the only Easter tree we've seen this year: Decorated Easter trees are this spring's hottest new decorating trend, and we're definitely on board. Whether you go the ceramic route or decorate an artificial Christmas tree, both trends will help you get into the holiday spirit as you celebrate Easter at home this year.
