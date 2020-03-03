Add Some Sparkle to Your Holiday With a Glittery DIY Easter Egg Tree

Decorate with an Easter tree, just like grandma used to.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
March 03, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

The Swedish tradition of hanging Easter eggs on a decorative tree dates all the way back to the 1600s, but the decorating trend has been gaining popularity over the last few years (there are more than 35,000 Instagram posts tagged with #eastertree). And while there are dozens of Easter egg trees on the market right now (such as the Glitter Pom-Pom Tree, $47, Pottery Barn Kids) it’s so easy (and inexpensive) to make your own.  Create your own Easter tree from branches and pastel paint and learn how to make the bold no-dye Easter eggs we used to decorate ours. Whether you use it to decorate for the big Easter brunch or as a way to display your dyed Easter eggs, this tree makes a statement spring decoration. 

  • Working time 2 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Decorate Eggs

Before you can make a decorative Easter tree, you'll need a few eggs to hang on it. Before you begin adding sequins and glitter, turn papier-mâché and spun cotton eggs into ornaments. Use a craft awl ($6.52, Walmart) to poke a small hole at the end of each egg. Cut a piece of gold cording approximately five inches long and fold it in half to create a loop, then insert the ends of the cord into the hole of the egg and secure with a spot of hot glue. Repeat the process until all the eggs have been turned into ornaments, then start decorating. 

To make the jewel egg: Paint papier-mâché eggs ($4.96, Amazon) with crafts paint and let them dry. Apply a dab of jewelry glue to the top of the egg and press on a faux gem ($5.99, Amazon); repeat the process until the entire egg is covered. Mix the sizes and colors of your gems evenly around the egg surface, aiming to get each stone as close as possible to its neighbor (tweezers make this much easier!). 

To make the glitter egg: Paint papier-mâché eggs with crafts paint and allow the paint to dry completely. Then cover all or part of the egg with decoupage medium (such as Mod Podge, $4.86, Amazon) and sprinkle on glitter (we suggest using biodegradable glitter). Be heavy-handed with your glitter application.

To make the sequin egg: Paint a spun cotton egg with crafts paint, then use a spot of sequin glue to attach large sequins, working from one end to the other and overlapping the edges slightly. Then use a thimble to insert a sequin pin through each sequin hole.

Step 2

Spray Paint Tree Branches

Once your eggs are finished, it's time to make the tree so you have a place to hang them. You can use purchased branches for this project ($11.19, Walmart) but a fallen branch from your yard works just as well.  Find a small branch with multiple offshoots—this will give you more places to hang the decorated eggs. Spray paint the branches in a well-ventilated area (or outside), being careful to avoid getting paint on yourself or objects around you. We painted ours a pastel pink, but you can choose any color you like, or leave them bare. Allow the branch to dry completely. 

Step 3

Prepare Container and Decorate Tree

Choose a container with a base that's heavy enough to support the branches of your tree (we used a sturdy vase). Cut a piece of floral foam ($4.99, Michaels) to the same size as your base so it fits snugly inside, then insert your branches into the floral foam so it looks like a standing tree. Fill in the rest of the space with pebbles then hang your finished egg ornaments on the tree. 

