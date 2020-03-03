Step 1

Before you can make a decorative Easter tree, you'll need a few eggs to hang on it. Before you begin adding sequins and glitter, turn papier-mâché and spun cotton eggs into ornaments. Use a craft awl ($6.52, Walmart) to poke a small hole at the end of each egg. Cut a piece of gold cording approximately five inches long and fold it in half to create a loop, then insert the ends of the cord into the hole of the egg and secure with a spot of hot glue. Repeat the process until all the eggs have been turned into ornaments, then start decorating.

To make the jewel egg: Paint papier-mâché eggs ($4.96, Amazon) with crafts paint and let them dry. Apply a dab of jewelry glue to the top of the egg and press on a faux gem ($5.99, Amazon); repeat the process until the entire egg is covered. Mix the sizes and colors of your gems evenly around the egg surface, aiming to get each stone as close as possible to its neighbor (tweezers make this much easier!).

To make the glitter egg: Paint papier-mâché eggs with crafts paint and allow the paint to dry completely. Then cover all or part of the egg with decoupage medium (such as Mod Podge, $4.86, Amazon) and sprinkle on glitter (we suggest using biodegradable glitter). Be heavy-handed with your glitter application.

To make the sequin egg: Paint a spun cotton egg with crafts paint, then use a spot of sequin glue to attach large sequins, working from one end to the other and overlapping the edges slightly. Then use a thimble to insert a sequin pin through each sequin hole.