Add Some Sparkle to Your Holiday With a Glittery DIY Easter Egg Tree
Decorate with an Easter tree, just like grandma used to.
The Swedish tradition of hanging Easter eggs on a decorative tree dates all the way back to the 1600s, but the decorating trend has been gaining popularity over the last few years (there are more than 35,000 Instagram posts tagged with #eastertree). And while there are dozens of Easter egg trees on the market right now (such as the Glitter Pom-Pom Tree, $47, Pottery Barn Kids) it’s so easy (and inexpensive) to make your own. Create your own Easter tree from branches and pastel paint and learn how to make the bold no-dye Easter eggs we used to decorate ours. Whether you use it to decorate for the big Easter brunch or as a way to display your dyed Easter eggs, this tree makes a statement spring decoration.
