You'll Be Stuck on These DIY Cactus Easter Eggs

Create an adorable display of cactus Easter eggs in just a few steps. Get creative with the colors and patterns, and learn how to make pretty crepe paper flower toppers.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated February 20, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

These fun cactus Easter eggs are one of our favorite no-dye Easter egg projects. Paint ceramic eggs in a variety of shades of green, then use paint pens or markers to cover the eggs in a fun pattern. Try customizing your Easter egg cactus with your favorite colors or textures. Top each egg off with pretty handmade crepe paper flowers and display in mini terra-cotta pots for a fun and festive Easter display. These painted Easter eggs can be displayed year-after-year for a lasting craft.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Paint ceramic eggs

Paint an assortment of ceramic eggs with acrylic paint; we used two shades of green, light and medium. We found it worked best to paint one side and let the egg rest on the other side to dry; when the painted side is dry, flip the egg and paint the other side. Once the eggs are painted and completely dry, use a thin paintbrush and paint, paint pens, or markers to add a pattern. We painted a pattern of white X shapes on the darker egg and used a felt-tip marker to draw V shapes on the lighter eggs.

Advertisement
Step 2

Make crepe paper flowers

Give your cactus eggs a pop of color by adding bright crepe paper flowers to the top—they’re easier than you think! To make a flower, cut a quarter-size circle from crepe paper and cut the circle into a spiral. Start at the middle and roll the spiral around itself, securing with hot glue as you go; a thin-tip hot-glue gun works best for this project. When you get to the end of the crepe paper spiral, secure the end with another bead of hot glue.

Related: Get our Best No-Dye Easter Egg Ideas

Step 3

Assemble egg display

To turn your painted eggs into an adorable display, use hot glue to add an assortment of crepe paper flowers to the top of each egg, then nestle each egg in its own mini terra-cotta pot. To help keep the eggs upright, fill the pots with sand, small rocks, or Easter grass in a natural shade. Display the Easter egg cactus individually, or create a whole desert scene of decorated eggs in various colors and patterns.

  • By BH&G Holiday Editors

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com