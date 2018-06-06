Create an adorable display of cactus Easter eggs in just a few steps. Get creative with the colors and patterns, and learn how to make pretty crepe paper flower toppers.
These fun cactus Easter eggs are one of our favorite no-dye Easter egg projects. Paint ceramic eggs in a variety of shades of green, then use paint pens or markers to cover the eggs in a fun pattern. Try customizing your Easter egg cactus with your favorite colors or textures. Top each egg off with pretty handmade crepe paper flowers and display in mini terra-cotta pots for a fun and festive Easter display. These painted Easter eggs can be displayed year-after-year for a lasting craft.
