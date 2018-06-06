Step 1

Paint an assortment of ceramic eggs with acrylic paint; we used two shades of green, light and medium. We found it worked best to paint one side and let the egg rest on the other side to dry; when the painted side is dry, flip the egg and paint the other side. Once the eggs are painted and completely dry, use a thin paintbrush and paint, paint pens, or markers to add a pattern. We painted a pattern of white X shapes on the darker egg and used a felt-tip marker to draw V shapes on the lighter eggs.