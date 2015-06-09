Gorgeous Vintage Easter Decor Straight From Grandma's Kitchen

Floral Easter cards might not technically be vintage Easter décor, but they do harken back to the good old days before “Happy Easter” text messages. Plus, you can’t email the smell of fresh flowers. Fold cardstock into a simple card shape; then glue a piece of scallop-edged vellum to the front. Glue a small decorative envelop on top of the vellum. Once all the layers have dried, cut a small hole through the vellum and cardstock, just above the decorative envelope. The hole should be just large enough for a small florist’s tube. Fill the tube with water and a few springtime blooms and fit the tube into the hole.