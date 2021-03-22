Target’s New Easter Collection is Here—And We Want One of Everything

The arrival of spring means it's time to dust off your Easter boxes from storage and start decorating with bunnies, chicks, and eggs. I love decorating my space for each holiday (especially after being home so much this past year), but it can get expensive quickly if you're not mindful about the pieces you buy. Luckily, Target's new Easter collection is full of gorgeous pieces that won't bust your budget. My favorite picks are all $15 or less, and one of their most festive pieces (a ceramic egg-shaped candle) is just $10.