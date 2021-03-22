Target’s New Easter Collection is Here—And We Want One of Everything

The arrival of spring means it's time to dust off your Easter boxes from storage and start decorating with bunnies, chicks, and eggs. I love decorating my space for each holiday (especially after being home so much this past year), but it can get expensive quickly if you're not mindful about the pieces you buy. Luckily, Target's new Easter collection is full of gorgeous pieces that won't bust your budget. My favorite picks are all $15 or less, and one of their most festive pieces (a ceramic egg-shaped candle) is just $10.
So whether you're decorating for Easter for the first time or just looking to add a few statement pieces to your collection, these pieces will help you liven up your space as you're celebrating Easter at home this year.
A bright spring wreath is a sure sign that Easter is on the way, and I can’t get over how cute this rainbow Easter egg design is. The 14-inch twig wreath is decorated with pastel Easter eggs and bright greenery. If you’re in the mood for a spring project, try making your own Easter egg wreath at home!
Buy It: Easter Egg Wreath ($15)
These aren’t your traditional decorated Easter eggs! Decorate for the holiday with these gorgeous eggs made from dyed corn husk ropes. Choose from pink or blue ombre sets, and display the eggs on their own or string them into a festive banner.
Buy It: Corn Husk Egg Fillers ($12)
A colorful wall hanging is a quick and easy way to dress up your home for Easter without switching out much of your other decor. This 14x18-inch natural tapestry features an embroidered bunny with beads and tassels around the edges for a festive spring look that’ll match any minimalist or farmhouse decor scheme.
Buy It: Easter Bunny Wall Art ($15)
If you’re just looking for one or two new items this year, go with these white ceramic bunnies because they’re so versatile. Add one to a side table for a simple spring look, or add a few to your Easter table for a festive centerpiece. The ceramic figures come in two sizes (8-inch and 9-inch) for easy styling.
Buy It: Ceramic Bunny Figurine ($15)
Seasonal throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to decorate for a holiday, and Target has no shortage of spring looks this season. Dress up your space with a bright yellow look or go with a neutral bunny design that features a fun pom-pom tail.
Buy It: Square Plush Bunny Appliqué Easter Pillow ($10)
Candles are one of my favorite ways to decorate for spring because they’re pretty and functional—and Target’s new ceramic egg candles are seriously cute. At just 4 inches, they’re small enough that you’ll likely burn through the whole candle this spring—and for just $10 each, they’re a steal. Each color has a different scent; choose from white (woodsy and floral), green (floral and clean), or pink (ocean and floral).
Buy It: Ceramic Easter Candle ($10)