Skip the Plastic Eggs: 6 Ways to Be More Sustainable This Easter

As spring inches closer and discount Valentine’s Day candy has been cleared from store shelves, Easter decor, candy, and other supplies are already taking over the holiday aisles. Because I can’t resist a good Cadbury Creme Egg, I walked down the Easter aisle on my last grocery store run and couldn’t help but notice a theme: So much of the Easter inventory (seemingly more than other holidays) is just plain wasteful. The shelves are filled with plastic eggs, cheap Easter baskets meant for one-time use, and chocolate bunnies first wrapped in foil and then re-packaged in plastic.

Once I noticed it, it was hard to ignore. And since I’m always looking for ways to reduce my carbon footprint (like eating less meat and always using a reusable shopping bag), I looked into ways to celebrate the holiday more sustainably. Google reports that over the last five years, searches for “how to be more environmentally friendly” have peaked around Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, which suggests others are looking for ways to make their holiday celebrations more earth-friendly too.

If you haven’t considered this before, not to worry—the best time to start is always now. As you start to plan your Easter brunch and family Easter egg hunts, consider making a few of these easy swaps.