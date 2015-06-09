41 Quick and Easy Easter Decorations You Can Make Today

Simple embroidery patterns make this colorful Easter egg decoration a breeze. Print our free pattern or design your own egg! Put a 12-inch-square piece of thin white fabric over the pattern, and use a pencil to lightly transfer the design. Center the fabric on the inner embroidery hoop, and secure the outer hoop over it. Trim the excess fabric with scissors, and hot-glue to the inside of the inner hoop. Now you're ready to stitch your egg design! Stitch the border of the egg first then follow with the egg details (this is so you can tie each end to the border). When you're finished stitching, tie a bow on top of the hoop to conceal the screw and hang.