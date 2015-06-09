41 Quick and Easy Easter Decorations You Can Make Today
Gorgeous Fresh Flower Wreath
This floral spring wreath showcases the beauty of a few bold blooms. Perfect for an Easter brunch, this DIY wreath is made with fresh greenery and assorted seasonal flowers. Make and hang the day of your party.
DIY Easter Tree
You heard it here first: Easter trees are this spring’s hottest decor trend. Make your own with a vase full of twigs or branches (we spray-painted ours pink!) and hang decorated Easter eggs from them for a festive holiday display.
Easter Bunny Banner
Make a pretty Easter bunny door decoration from a plain piece of canvas fabric. Once you've cut your banner shape, this DIY banner is as easy as painting on a bunny and adding a bright yarn pom-pom tail. Hop to it!
Easter Centerpiece Tray
You'll have this Easter DIY project ready in a snap! Fill a tray with moss and votive candles. Finish the display with a bunny figure (or chocolate bunny), candies, and decorated eggs. Easter table decor doesn't get easier than this!
Spring Tulip Wreath
Make your own gorgeous spring wreath with bunches of faux tulips. Wrap a wire wreath form with wide ribbon, then tuck bunches of small faux tulips into the ribbon folds. We made ours on an 18-inch wreath form, but you can use a smaller wreath to cut down on costs. Faux flowers can be expensive, so watch for sales and stock up on tulip bundles throughout the year so you’ll be ready to create this outdoor Easter decoration in the spring.
Vintage Easter Decor
These Easter eggs are gorgeous—and you won’t believe how easy they are to create. Incorporate this vintage look into your DIY spring decor by applying temporary tattoos to dyed eggs and display them with a variety of other colored and patterned eggs. See our other vintage Easter decor ideas for even more classic inspiration.
Cracked Easter Eggs
These hanging Easter eggs are the perfect place to display small figurines, trinkets, or holiday ornaments. We found the cracked paper mache eggs at the craft store and painted them with chalk paint. We chose different colors for the inside and outside of each egg, then filled the eggs with faux gold grass and foil-covered chocolate eggs once the paint dried. Display the finished Easter egg decorations on cut branches.
Floral Chandelier
Make your Easter home decor extra special this year with a fresh flower chandelier. Strands of cut flowers and greenery add a whimsical touch when hung above your dining room table.
Easter Egg Garland
Decorate a staircase or transform an Easter mantel with this easy egg garland. To make it, string colorful blown-out eggs onto string or ribbon. It is fragile, but with careful storage you’ll be able to display it for years to come.
Crepe Paper Carrot Garland
Make a gorgeous DIY Easter garland that’s perfect for decorating a brunch setup. We used decoupage and paper streamers to make the crepe paper carrots—we love how easy (and cheap) they are! Hang this Easter craft for adults above the buffet table when you host the ultimate brunch.
Plastic Easter Egg Wreath
If you have old plastic eggs bouncing around your holiday decor bins, put them to good use. Use patterned napkins and decoupage to transform ordinary plastic eggs into a colorful Easter door decoration. We used a variety of colors and patterns for a rainbow display, but you can use monochromatic packs of napkins for a more cohesive look.
Washi Tape Easter Eggs
This pretty spring decorating idea is seriously easy—and inexpensive! Grab a set of ceramic eggs (in crafts supply stores or online) and cover them with strips of patterned washi tape before displaying them in ceramic egg cups. Your handmade Easter decorations will be done in minutes, and it’s easy to change up the look; just remove the tape and start over!
Simple Centerpiece
This DIY Easter centerpiece is all about the colors of spring. It's as easy as placing small arrangements of spring flowers on a white tray. Look for colorful blooms like tulips or hyacinths. Fill in spaces with dyed eggs and you're done!
Silk Tie-Dyed Easter Eggs
Our favorite Easter decorating hack is using dyed eggs as decor. If you’re already decorating eggs with friends or family, just add a few of them to a plate to create a pretty display. These DIY silk tie Easter eggs are one of our favorite crafts for adults. Plus, we love how easy it is to customize them to your existing decor!
Tiered Easter Egg Display
Tiered serving stands aren't just for desserts! Create a fun Easter centerpiece with faux nests and colorful dyed eggs. Simply stack them on a cake or serving stand and add fresh flowers or greenery.
Printable Easter Sign
How fun is this printable sign? Use our free download to make a yard sign to welcome guests to brunch. This cheap Easter decoration makes an adorable start to a family Easter egg hunt, too.
Colorful Easter Egg Display
This Easter home decor idea can be used as a pretty spring centerpiece or an accent decoration elsewhere in your home—and it’s so easy to make. Spray-paint ceramic eggs in colors that match your home’s decor (or save time by purchasing colored ceramic eggs) and add the eggs to a glass jar or bowl.
Fresh Cut Flowers
These bright purple Easter flower arrangements prove sometimes simple is best. Showcase the bounty of spring with a trio of cut blooms in simple vases. Look for early spring flowers like hyacinths, anemones, and irises.
Rice Shaken Easter Eggs
Set out a basket of decorated eggs for friends and family to admire. All you need for this spring decorating idea is a pretty basket, faux grass, and a few colored eggs. If you’re looking for a quick egg decorating project, these rice-dyed Easter eggs couldn’t be easier.
Colorful Kokedama
Bring the outside in with a free-form hanging moss planter. Perfect for spring, this handmade Easter decoration lasts throughout the season. Fill your kokedama with fresh violas and hang above your Easter table.
Fabric-Wrapped Spring Containers
Welcome spring with pretty pails dressed up to fit spring plants or to serve as your DIY Easter baskets. To determine how much fabric you'll need, wrap fabric around the container, allowing extra fabric on all edges; trim. Cut openings for the handle. Fold under all edges to get a smooth look. Spread decoupage across the pail, place trimmed fabric atop the decoupage, and smooth. Apply a second coat of decoupage atop the fabric while working your way around the container.
Easter-Inspired Fabric Garland
Set up your Easter mantel display with a fun pastel garland made from fabric strips. A mix of ribbon, fringe, and fabric are tied to a single ribbon to make the garland. Add small plastic eggs hanging from fishing wire to finish the decoration.
Easter Picture Display
Use adorable stickers to amp up your everyday family photos for a cute and creative Easter bunny decoration. Simply stick bunny ears and mouths on the glass front of your favorite pics. For a little extra fun, tell the kids that the bunny did it!
Editor's Tip: If stickers don't come in the right sizes, use construction paper and tape to make your family all-ears.
Hanging Easter Egg Decoration
A bundle of pastel Easter eggs works as a festive decoration for your front door. Wrap plastic foam egg shapes (available at crafts supply stores) with crepe paper, and attach the ends with glue or a small straight pin. Add yellow ribbon, secured with small straight pins, and leave a long end for tying. Gather the eggs at various lengths and tie the ribbons together. Finish with a pretty bow, and hang the decoration from a removable adhesive hook or wreath hanger.
Living Spring Wreath
Celebrate the season with a handmade Easter wreath that showcases the beauty of spring flowers. Fill your wreath with an assortment of small flowering plants like violas and pansies. Display this living spring wreath on your front door or fence.
Paint-Chip Easter Egg Art
This pretty Easter artwork can be made with free paint-chip samples from home improvement stores. Have kids pick out a variety of colors to use, then cut them out using a cookie cutter. Attach the paint-chip eggs to a 12x12-inch piece of scrapbook paper with adhesive foam dots. Frame the paper and hang for an easy Easter decoration.
Easter Chick Display
Set out our creative egg and chick project for a fun DIY Easter decoration. To make, start by gluing together two yellow pom-poms for the chick. Add a face and feet using felt and fabric paint. Insert the chick into a pre-stretched balloon; blow up to desired size. Knot the balloon and spray with cooking spray. Dip colorful string in white glue and wrap coated string around balloon, adding crisscrossing strands as you go (make sure gaps are no larger than the chick). Let string dry; pop balloon and remove it.
Yellow Daisy Candleholders
Easter decorations aren't just eggs and bunnies. For this pretty table display, wrap a rubber band around a votive holder and tuck in a bright marguerite daisy, then place in a small dish with water. March a line of these down the center of a table or place one at each setting.
Framed Paper Easter Bunnies
Need some Easter decorating ideas? How about these oh-so-easy framed bunnies. All you need is 6-inch-square window boxes, fabric, scrapbook paper, and a bunny cookie cutter. Trace the cookie cutter onto various colors of paper; cut out. Use adhesive to secure cutouts to 6-inch squares of patterned fabric, set the fabric squares in each window box.
Paper Egg Centerpiece
Make a too-cute Easter centerpiece for just pennies that kids and adults will adore. Simply cut out egg shapes from construction paper and decorate using ribbon, markers, and stickers. Hang the eggs from a collection of pussy willow branches held in a vase or bucket.
Easter Egg Embroidery Art
Simple embroidery patterns make this colorful Easter egg decoration a breeze. Print our free pattern or design your own egg! Put a 12-inch-square piece of thin white fabric over the pattern, and use a pencil to lightly transfer the design. Center the fabric on the inner embroidery hoop, and secure the outer hoop over it. Trim the excess fabric with scissors, and hot-glue to the inside of the inner hoop. Now you're ready to stitch your egg design! Stitch the border of the egg first then follow with the egg details (this is so you can tie each end to the border). When you're finished stitching, tie a bow on top of the hoop to conceal the screw and hang.
Springtime Door Decoration
Gather a bouquet of flowers—real or silk—into an umbrella for a door display full of country charm. Tie a ribbon around the umbrella to hold the bouquet in place, and add a few dyed, blown-out eggshells for extra fun.
Editor's Tip: If using real flowers, create a simple vase with water in a plastic resealable bag. Secure at the base of the flower stem with a rubber band.