Pottery Barn’s Easter Collection Is Here, and It's Full of Farmhouse-Inspired Pieces

Pottery Barn is my go-to for pretty holiday decor, and this year's Easter collection has me dreaming of eggs, bunnies, and bright florals that'll fit in perfectly with any farmhouse-style decor. Decorating for each holiday has made my small socially-distanced gatherings more fun this year, and as we approach our second quarantine-style Easter, I've been on the hunt for a few new pieces. Pottery Barn has a good mix of Easter-specific items and pretty spring basics so you can mix in a few new products with your existing Easter decorations.
So as you prepare for a small meal at home (here's how to cook a small-scale Easter dinner), add a few of our favorite Pottery Barn picks to your cart. Our favorite pieces start at under $20!
No matter how small your Easter brunch is this year, dress up the table with these festive bunny-theme bowls. Use them to hold Easter candies—I’m partial Cadbury’s mini chocolate eggs ($4, Target)—or fill one with your favorite spring side dish.
Buy It: Bunny Basket Ceramic Snack Bowl ($20, Pottery Barn)
These terra cotta Easter eggs are the perfect spring accessory because they can be displayed indoors or out. They come in four colors and sizes: A 7-inch blue egg, yellow and blush 9-inch eggs, and a 12-inch white egg. Buy one or grab the whole set to mix and match.
Buy It: Pierced Terra Cotta Eggs (from $24, Pottery Barn)
These pretty speckled eggs will help you make the easiest Easter centerpiece this season. The set is available in green or blue and each one comes with six styrofoam speckled eggs.
Buy It: Speckled Egg Vase Fillers ($16, Pottery Barn)
Whether you're serving a whole Easter ham or making a simple Easter charcuterie spread, these floral print bunny plates will dress up any family gathering. This set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, a blue platter, a footed bowl, and a table runner.
Buy It: Floral Bunny Entertainment Collection ($59, Pottery Barn)
Peonies are one of the prettiest spring blooms, but their blooming season is notoriously short. Pottery Barn's peony bouquets come in three colors (raspberry, pink, and white) and since they're faux, you can display them all season long, year after year.
Buy It: Faux Peony Bouquet ($39, Pottery Barn)