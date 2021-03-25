Pottery Barn’s Easter Collection Is Here, and It's Full of Farmhouse-Inspired Pieces

Pottery Barn is my go-to for pretty holiday decor, and this year's Easter collection has me dreaming of eggs, bunnies, and bright florals that'll fit in perfectly with any farmhouse-style decor. Decorating for each holiday has made my small socially-distanced gatherings more fun this year, and as we approach our second quarantine-style Easter, I've been on the hunt for a few new pieces. Pottery Barn has a good mix of Easter-specific items and pretty spring basics so you can mix in a few new products with your existing Easter decorations.