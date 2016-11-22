26 Pretty Outdoor Easter Decorations
Pierced Ceramic Eggs
Dress up your front porch for spring with a floral bunny wreath. This adorable Easter wreath is so easy to make! Simply follow these instructions to transform two grapevine wreaths into a bunny shape, then add your favorite faux flowers and greenery. Hang the finished product on your front door to welcome your Easter guests.
Tulip Carrot Wreath
The Easter Bunny is sure to visit your home when this adorable carrot wreath is on display. Plus, creating your own is super easy and inexpensive when you follow these simple instructions. Pick up some orange faux tulip bundles, faux greenery, craft wire, and a wooden paint stirrer to make this vibrant wreath. You can even customize it to make the wreath whatever size you like. Once finished, add a buffalo check bow and display on your front porch.
Free Printable Easter Sign
Decorate the yard for an Easter egg hunt with our free printable Easter sign. Print the sign and attach it to a wood dowel rod that you can poke into the ground. It’s the perfect way to direct guests to the start of an Easter egg hunt!
Spring Tulip Wreath
This colorful tulip wreath is even better than a bouquet. With an assortment of faux tulips, ribbon, hot glue, and a wire wreath form, follow the instructions to create a DIY wreath that looks too beautiful to be homemade. Hang it up on Easter Sunday and enjoy all springtime long for a bright pop of color outside your home.
Bunny Banner Easter Door Decoration
Make an adorable Easter decoration for your front door with just a few materials. Use acrylic paint to add a bunny outline to a piece of solid fabric, then use a wood dowel rod and a piece of twine to hang the banner on your front door. A DIY yarn pom-pom makes a perfect bunny tail!
Asymmetrical Fresh Flower Wreath
This modern, minimal, and chic wreath is the perfect way to display some of your favorite springtime blooms. Because this wreath is made using florists wire, you can decide the size of your wreath form; it can be big enough to wow on a front door, or small enough to make multiple matching Easter window decorations. Bold blooms we love for this wreath: peonies, hydrangeas, and roses.
Glitter Fruit Wreath
We love how bright and colorful this springtime wreath is. Take it up a notch by glittering eggs instead of faux fruit for an adorable Easter egg wreath! To make it, decorate plastic Easter eggs with translucent glitter, then glue the eggs and faux greenery to a grapevine wreath.
DIY Spring Cotton Wreath
This DIY cotton wreath works well for Easter, but it’s neutral enough to leave up for all of spring. Plus, it’s so easy to make! Pick up an inexpensive grapevine wreath and faux cotton stems from a crafts store; trim and hot-glue the stems to the wreath and finish it off with a large bow.
Hanging Jar Vases
Have an eco-friendly Easter! Put those empty jars and bottles to good use! Using thick wire, attach empty bottles to a fence or arbor. Fill each with water and your favorite spring flowers. This Easter yard decoration can stay up all spring—just replace the water and flowers.
Easter Egg Garlands
These delicate outdoor Easter decorations work best in a covered area, like on your porch or under a pergola. Simply blow out dyed Easter eggs and poke small holes in each end. String them up using heavy thread, and attach using colorful ribbon.
Rain Boots Easter Basket
Recycle last year’s rain boots into this year’s Easter lawn decorations! Start with a layer of Easter grass tucked into the bottom of each boot. Add plastic eggs, candy, and other small items until you reach the top, then tuck in more faux grass for a pretty display in this clever Easter basket alternative.
Butterfly Easter Tree
Spring has sprung! Let the world (or at least your neighbors) know with this festive outdoor centerpiece. To build this Easter tree, fill a garden container with floral foam. Use twine to hang painted paper butterflies (cut from colored notecards or cardstock) from some gathered branches. Insert the branches into the foam. Finish the look with silk flowers glued to some branches and moss topping the container. Make it an Easter egg tree by adding in colorful Easter eggs.
Purple Floral Easter Wreath
You'd never guess this sophisticated spring wreath is made from silk flowers. Add in large purple blooms, succulents, and green berries for pops of color and textures.
Flowering Living Wreath
This unique wreath is a living arrangement that will last long after Easter Sunday. Our blend of pansies, creeping Jenny, and nierembergia are planted into a wire wreath form lined with moss. Our DIY wreath features citrus-inspired hues, but you can choose a color scheme that suits your Easter yard decorations.
- Learn how to make this everyday wreath.
Easter Basket Decoration
Looking for sophisticated outdoor Easter decorating ideas? A bright wicker basket filled with tulips is a welcome sign of spring that will complement any door. Choose a basket with a flat side so it will lay flat against your door, then fill with tulips (placed in lightweight cups of water), grass, and a tiny bird's nest filled with cracked eggshells. For a final touch, add a band of ribbon around the bottom of the basket. Tie a pretty bow in front and on top of the handle to hang.
Flower Pail Easter Wreath
Upcycle a vintage watering can into a sweet spring wreath. Simply fill the can with in-season blooms like tulips and surround with greenery. Attach colored eggs with floral wire, and hand on your door with a large ribbon. This Easter door wreath can be customized with any colors you like!
Dried Flower Wreath
When it comes to spring decor, you can never have too many flowers! Utilize the beauty of dried flowers by pinning or gluing them to a foam wreath form. Add some feathers for contrast for a beautiful handmade wreath. Be sure to hang this delicate outside Easter decoration where it will be sheltered from spring showers—like on a covered porch or patio.
Marbled Easter Egg Garlands
Our Easter-worthy decoration is remarkably simple to make, and it amps up your home for the holiday—even the kids can get involved! Simply cut egg shapes out of paper, decorate with paint (stand them up to dry for a cool dripping look), and attach to a string to hang.
Colorful Egg Easter Wreath
Outdoor Easter decorations can be super easy to DIY! Using an awl, poke a small hole at each end of 12 plastic eggs. Cut 1/2 x 3-inch strips of patterned paper. Brush decoupage medium onto the back of a paper strip and apply to an egg, smoothing out the excess glue and air bubbles; repeat until egg is covered. After all of the eggs are covered, brush two thin coats of decoupage medium over the eggs, letting them dry in between coats. String the eggs onto a 16-gauge wire, allowing an extra inch of wire at each end. Wrap one end around the other to form a wreath shape; cover wire ends with a pretty pastel ribbon and hang.
Jelly Bean Monogram
Add a touch of sweetness to your outdoor Easter decor! Instead of a wreath, hang a fun jelly bean monogram on your front door for spring. Paint a papier-mache letter (available at crafts stores) using acrylic paint. For a single-color decoration, match the paint color to the jelly beans; if you want a multicolor decoration, mix pastel jelly beans and a single color of paint for the letter. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the jelly beans to the front of the letter and let dry. Hot-glue a ribbon to the back of the letter to create a hanging loop, and hang on your front door. Try hanging in a large window for a cute Easter window decoration.
Editor's Tip: To protect the candy and make the decoration last year after year, spray it with a clear-coat finish and let dry before hanging.
Tulip Easter Door Decoration
This stunning Easter wreath celebrates the beauty of fresh tulips and dyed eggs. Simply fill a colored Easter basket with fresh flowers, greenery, and branches. Attach colored hollow eggs with glue and tie with a ribbon.
Hanging Easter Egg Decorations
A cluster of pastel Easter eggs works as a festive decoration for your front door. Wrap plastic foam egg shapes (available at crafts supply stores) with crepe paper, and secure the ends with glue or a small straight pin. Add ribbon, secured with small straight pins, and leave a long end for tying. Gather the eggs at various lengths, and tie the ribbons together. Finish with a pretty bow, then hang the decoration from a removable adhesive hook or wreath hanger.
Springtime Door Decoration
Here's a fresh take on your classic Easter wreath. Gather a bouquet of flowers—real or silk—into an umbrella for a door display full of country charm. Tie a ribbon around the umbrella to hold the bouquet in place, and add a few dyed eggshells for extra Easter fun.
Editor's Tip: If using real flowers, create a simple vase with water in a resealable plastic bag. Secure at the base of the flower stems using a rubber band.
Birdcage Wreath
Transform a vintage birdcage into a stunning front door wreath. Simply fill with an arrangement of tulips and hydrangeas. Add willow branches, and attach to the door using a colorful ribbon.
Easter Egg Window Decorations
Transform your mundane coffee filters into colorful Easter window decorations. Start by ironing the coffee filters flat and laying them on a covered surface (plastic, dollar store tablecloths will do the trick). Prepare a few bowls of watercolor paints by diluting different colors until the paint is a thin liquid. Have the kids fold the coffee filters and dip the corners into the paint bowls to get a kaleidoscope effect that can be enjoyed from inside or outside of your home.
Easter Sunrise Wreath
Get inspired by the beauty of a spring sunrise! This DIY Easter wreath starts with a twig wreath (available at crafts stores) for you to fill in with leaves, faux flowers, and bunches of berries.