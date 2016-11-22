Add a touch of sweetness to your outdoor Easter decor! Instead of a wreath, hang a fun jelly bean monogram on your front door for spring. Paint a papier-mache letter (available at crafts stores) using acrylic paint. For a single-color decoration, match the paint color to the jelly beans; if you want a multicolor decoration, mix pastel jelly beans and a single color of paint for the letter. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the jelly beans to the front of the letter and let dry. Hot-glue a ribbon to the back of the letter to create a hanging loop, and hang on your front door. Try hanging in a large window for a cute Easter window decoration.

Editor's Tip: To protect the candy and make the decoration last year after year, spray it with a clear-coat finish and let dry before hanging.