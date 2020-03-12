When tulips emerge you know spring is here to stay. Adorn your home with a wreath made with faux tulip blooms. Start with a light-weight metal frame and start wrapping it with ribbon. Slip in bunches of tulips and secure with hot glue as you wrap the ribbon around the frame. You’ll need about 20 bunches of faux tulips to cover an 18-inch wreath frame. Secure with a wreath hook and hang wherever you want an extra dose of spring.