22 Farmhouse Easter Decor Ideas That Will Add Rustic Charm to Your Home
Farmhouse Tulip Wreath
When tulips emerge you know spring is here to stay. Adorn your home with a wreath made with faux tulip blooms. Start with a light-weight metal frame and start wrapping it with ribbon. Slip in bunches of tulips and secure with hot glue as you wrap the ribbon around the frame. You’ll need about 20 bunches of faux tulips to cover an 18-inch wreath frame. Secure with a wreath hook and hang wherever you want an extra dose of spring.
Burlap Bunny Tails on the Mantel
This trio of white wooden bunny silhouettes with burlap tails are a delightful addition to a farmhouse mantel display. Pair them with a pot of tulips or a handmade spring wreath. The look is clean but rustic.
Pink Peony Wreath
Pretty pastel peonies make a beautiful farmhouse Easter wreath. Buy a mix of artificial white, light pink, and bright fuchsia peonies. Or get them all in the same shade for a monochromatic look. Include a few green leaves for variety and you’ll have an Easter wreath that looks fresh from the garden.
Farmhouse Cotton Wreath
Tuck a little farmhouse charm into your home with a grapevine wreath dressed up with cotton bolls. Trim store-bought cotton bolls to size and place them on the homemade cotton wreath until you’re happy with the design. This asymmetrical layout feels rustic and natural. Secure the cotton bolls in place with hot glue and finish with a burlap bow.
Flour Sack Tea Towels
Enjoy the classic texture of a flour sack tea towel in your farmhouse kitchen with the vintage charm of a hand-drawn rabbit graphic. The design is applied with a heat ink transfer method that produces a distressed look. Keep for yourself or give as a hostess gift.
Flower Pot Wreath
Get in the mood to garden when you adorn a grapevine wreath with flower pots. Select small lightweight pots, such as natural peat plant starters, and fill with violets (real or faux; your choice!). Then hot glue moss to the grapevine wreath and add the potted flowers. The look will get you excited to see soon-to-bloom flowers in your garden.
Farmhouse Easter Bunny
Bring some old fashion style back into Easter with fabric bunnies. Textured fabric with rough edges and twine details give these adorable hares primitive charm. For a pulled-together farmhouse style Easter decor look, set them in an antique crate or pair them with other vintage finds on the mantel.
Dried Flower Wreath
Welcome guests to your home or to the garden with the natural beauty of dried flowers. Use dried basil or another favorite herb from the garden as the base of the wreath. Working clockwise add celosia, globe thistle, static, Liatris, and eryngium to a floral foam wreath. Fill in with your favorite dried blooms or grasses.
Peter Rabbit Salad Plates
Add a little whimsy to your farmhouse Easter tablescape with plates that feature the nostalgic illustrations from the classic tale of Peter Rabbit. Pair the plates with wooden chargers or a flour sack table runner (like this Farmhouse Table Runner, from $20, Etsy) for an authentic farmhouse feel.
Farmhouse Easter Egg Tree
To make your own Easter tree centerpiece, wrap colored eggs with ribbon. You can use store-bought eggs or dye your own hard-boiled eggs. Then fill a tall cylindrical vase with cut branches. If there are any flowering trees starting to bloom, grab those! Attach the colored farmhouse Easter eggs to the branches with large, loose bows.
Peek-a-boo Bunny Wreath
Add a little bit of whimsy to your home with the Easter bunny peering out of a natural grass wreath. He looks like he could be hiding in a field. Or about to deliver an Easter treat.
Tulip Carrot Wreath
Entice the Easter bunny to visit your home with a beautiful carrot wreath made with artificial tulips. Trim several bunches of yellow and orange tulips and secure them to a paint stick with florists wire and hot glue. Add a few peachy-orange peonies for variety. Place greenery at the top of the base and finish with a classic bow.
Galvanized Metal Buckets
Skip the grocery store Easter baskets and dress up vintage style metal buckets for spring. Use them as a vase for natural bouquets of cotton bolls or dried flowers and herbs. Fill them with fresh florals or faux blooms for a pop of color. Or set these farmhouse Easter baskets out for the kids to use when they go hunting for eggs.
White Berry Farmhouse Wreath
Sweet and simple is always a stylish choice. Dress up an inexpensive grapevine wreath with artificial white berry stems. Weave them throughout the white berry wreath and secure with florists wire or hot glue. Add a bow and hang your wreath using a removable hook.
Vintage Style Easter Bunny
Including one or more of these handcrafted rabbits with a distressed finish lends vintage charm to your farmhouse Easter decor. Group a few rabbits in different positions or let one take center stage on a cute shelf display.
Farmhouse Bunny Wreath
Dress up a grapevine wreath with artificial florals and greenery to create a farmhouse Easter bunny wreath. Select blooms that look like spring favorites from the garden. We opted for pink and white ranunculus and peonies with yellow billy balls for a pop of color. Trim flowers and weave them into the wreath. Fill in with greenery and secure with hot blue.
Vintage Metal Egg Caddy
Display your favorite farmhouse Easter eggs in this vintage charmer. For an Easter party, consider dyeing all the eggs in a specific color scheme (or purchase decorative eggs) that coordinates with your tablescape. Or make the caddy part of the fun and let kids set out their decorated hard-boiled eggs.
Vintage-Style Cake Stand
Proudly show off your favorite Easter cake when it sits atop a beaded pearl cake stand. The stoneware design was inspired by 17th century European ceramics and looks like it could be a family heirloom.
Floral Chandelier
Who says your centerpiece has to be on the table? Hang a fresh flower chandelier above your dining room table using a removable hook for a charming farmhouse Easter look. Use a metal wreath frame and hang fresh flowers and greenery from twine or floral string. To display the farmhouse Easter decor idea, hang the floral chandelier from the ceiling or light fixture above.
Bunny Garden Sculptures
Vintage Watering Can Wreath
Repurposing vintage finds is a hallmark of farmhouse style. Give an old watering can new life as the centerpiece of a spring wreath. Fill the can with seasonal faux blooms, such as tulips or hyacinth, and greenery. Place a few eggs into the bouquet for a sweet farmhouse Easter touch.
Repurposed Wooden Carrots
Using scraps of wood from the shop, the makers of these handmade wooden carrots made something adorable from something that would have been discarded. Each carrot is hand cut, sanded, and painted for a one-of-a-kind feel. A group of wooden carrots would make a darling centerpiece or add whimsy to any DIY farmhouse Easter decor.