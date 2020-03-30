An Easter Tree Is the Burst of Happy Spring Color Your Home Needs Right Now

Lately, we’ve seen decorated evergreens for just about every holiday and occasion, like unicorn trees and conifers decked out for Halloween. And why should Easter be any exception? On Instagram, the hashtag #EasterTree has more than 37,000 posts and counting. Inspired by the classic Easter egg tree centerpieces we’ve decorated with for years, this new idea has people digging their Christmas trees back out of the attic and decking them out in a rainbow of pastels.

To make your own, dig out your artificial tree from Christmas and give it a spring makeover: Decorate with colorful eggs, faux carrots, pastel ornaments, and even a pair of bunny ears at the top. And since many people are hanging up their holiday lights again right now as a symbol of hope and cheer, your Easter tree will fit right in.

Perfect Pastels

This Easter tree is an explosion of color. Dress up a flocked artificial tree for spring by tucking faux egg branches and pastel beads into the boughs. Add a few stuffed bunnies, pastel ornaments, and paper carrots for a colorful mix. Top the entire thing with an Easter egg wreath and some bunny ears for the perfect springtime tree.

Cozy and Natural

For a more subtle Easter tree, try decorating with modern farmhouse decor. Start with some twinkling string lights, then add faux carrots like these from Etsy, and a few stuffed rabbits. Continue adding your favorite pastel decor, including wooden ornaments, fabric rose petals, and pinecones to complete your tree.

Sparkly and Maximalist

Decorate your tree with a “more is more” mentality! For a result as colorful as this one, cover a flocked Christmas tree with egg garland (we found these on Etsy), decorative eggs, sequined bunnies, and a few carrots. We also noticed a giant Easter gnome under the tree, making this a super on-trend Easter setup.

Easter Bunny Approved

We love that this tree includes a few cardboard Easter baskets among the string lights and Easter decor. For a more natural-looking tree, use large flocked pinecones to decorate, then add smaller decorative eggs for a pop of color among the branches. Add a DIY Bunny Wreath at the top and enjoy your tree all spring long!

Robin's Egg Blue

This Easter tree is simple to recreate, but breathtaking when finished. Start with a white artificial tree and white string lights. Keep the decorations simple with a few large decorative eggs and wooden turquoise ornaments. Tie a blue and white buffalo check ribbon into a classic bow and secure it to the top of the tree for the finishing touch.

Favorite Florals

If you loved the floral Christmas tree trend last year, this may be the perfect addition to your Easter decor. Incorporate faux peonies, roses, and other springtime blooms into your Easter tree, and wrap the branches in tulle garland. Don’t forget to add carrots and some fabric bunnies to complete the look.