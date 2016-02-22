39 Easy Easter Centerpieces and Table Setting Ideas for the Big Brunch
Easter Egg Place Setting
Create a chic Easter table setting with a dyed egg and seasonal flowers. To get the look, use a permanent marker to write your guest's name on a dyed Easter egg. Place the egg in a small nest and accent with a few bright blooms.
Burlap Easter Table Runner
A homemade Easter table runner is the star of this confetti-inspired spring table. This burlap Easter decoration is ready in minutes and can be customized to fit your color scheme. Create a few decorated Easter eggs, add fresh flowers, and your spring tablescape is ready.
Natural Table Setting
This arrangement turns the table on the idea of ferns as filler foliage. Instead, the mass of fronds is the main event, with only a few tulips poking out. The fronds also lend their silhouettes to a DIY runner (made with stencils and fabric paint in a few shades of green) and stamped cards on leather napkin ties.
Easter Bunny Centerpiece
This Easter DIY is all about the assembly! Create a stunning spring centerpiece using a few accessories and a simple white tray. Accent purchased robin eggs with a hand-painted gold Easter bunny and chocolate candy.
Woven Place Setting
Get inspired by the woven pattern of your favorite Easter basket. Make a DIY stamp and use fabric paint or dye to craft a set of crosshatch-patterned napkins and display them on your Easter Sunday table.
Iris-Inspired Spring Table
This colorful spring table stars our favorite seasonal bloom—the delicate iris. Highlight the simple beauty of each flower by displaying them in individual vases. To get the look, clip stems in varying heights and insert them into narrow white vases. Arrange them down the center of the table and finish with dyed linen napkins.
Ombre Easter Brunch
When the holiday is later in the spring, it can coincide with the first blooms of hydrangeas, which make a showstopping Easter centerpiece either on their own or paired with other spring flowers. For an added pop of color, pair the flowers on a DIY ombre tablecloth for a gorgeous show of pastel hues.
Marbleized Pots with Daffodils
An easy spray-paint technique transforms basic terra-cotta pots into Easter table decorations worthy of your best crop of daffodils. The dry paint can still smell strongly for a few days, so we recommend doing this Easter craft at least a week in advance.
Bold Easter Place Setting
Set a stylish Easter table with pops of the season's signature color—pink! To get the look, layer a striped tablecloth with plain white plates and colorful napkins. Finish the look with an Easter floral centerpiece of fresh tulips and fun lettuce-inspired plates.
Fresh Flower Centerpiece
Skip the pricey floral arrangement and decorate with just a few cut spring blooms. This DIY spring centerpiece is all about the beauty of pansies. Simply cut and arrange a few fresh pansies in low wooden vases. Display the bouquets on a wooden board and tuck in a few decorated Easter eggs if you're feeling extra festive!
Outdoor Easter Table
If the spring weather allows, head outside for an alfresco Easter dinner. This stunning table is decorated with our favorite spring produce. Get the look by filling Mason jars with colorful Swiss chard and place them in a line down the center of a burlap table runner. Finish each Easter place setting with young veggies like carrots, radishes, and beets.
Spring Green Easter Table Setting
Give your Easter soiree a healthy dose of spring fever with season-appropriate colors and motifs. Combine vibrant greens and clean whites with the beige-browns found in light-tone woods and leather. Fern-motif stamps make it easy to add a detailed frond to tags and napkins; a gathering of pretty posies under a glass cloche makes an easy Easter centerpiece.
Paper Strip Nest Place Setting
Create a homemade Easter centerpiece idea with a simple paper-strip nest. Take a myriad of colored scrapbooking papers and shred them into tiny strips (a paper shredder works best). Form the paper strips into a ball large enough to fit an egg. Place a decorated Easter egg in the center of each ball, forming the strips into a nest around the egg. Let each guest know where they're sitting with a pretty monogram sticker.
Simple Painted-Eggs Centerpiece
This rustic Easter centerpiece comes together quickly with a trifle dish, wooden eggs, a bit of paint, and some moss. Using three paint colors, coat wooden eggs with a single coat; let dry. Add painted eggs to a trifle dish, and set dish directly on the table or a wooden serving platter. Surround the dish with bits of moss and extra eggs.
Easter Egg Place Mat
Set an Easter table everyone will love! Have the kids create place mats made from free printable Easter coloring pages! Simply print sheets of paper with oval outlines and set out crayons. Each child can decorate their own colorful eggs any way they like. Don't forget to add a platter of bunny-shape rolls.
Ferns and Egg Display
This Easter table decoration couldn't be easier: Trim bird's nest fern fronds from your yard (or nab a dozen from the local florist) and display in a wide-mouth glass vase. Beside it, set a bowl of pastel dyed eggs. Simple and stunning.
Ornate Easter Table Centerpiece
A shiny gold vase is the perfect home for bright yellow and orange flowers on your Easter table. Set the vase atop a light blue tablecloth for a pretty color combo, and tuck in a sprig of green herbs for a fresh look. Gold-painted eggs (use hard-boiled or wooden) add to the dressed-up Easter theme.
Kid-Friendly Easter Table
Not all Easter decor is pastel! Create a few bold and bright Easter decorations and you're ready to party. Filled with kid-friendly crafts and yummy party food, guests of all ages will love gathering around this festive brunch table.
Cheery Easter Place Setting
Keep your Easter place settings simple and cheery with this pretty idea. Set a flowery plate atop a solid-color place mat. (We used coral to match the flowers in our plate, but you can get creative based on what you have.) Include a tinted glass and loosely tie a ribbon around a cloth napkin. For the finishing touch, add a gold-painted wooden Easter egg.
Easter Tulip Centerpiece
Transform a plain glass hurricane vase into a chic spring centerpiece with a bouquet of fresh tulips. Simply trim the ends of the fresh flowers and place them inside the vase. This easy Easter centerpiece idea can be made in under 5 minutes!
Spring Flowers Candle Centerpiece
Celebrate the natural beauty of spring with a homemade Easter centerpiece idea that stars the season’s prettiest flowers. Fill a glass canister partway with sand, then insert flower stems and candles. For longer-lasting blooms, use floral picks or moisten the sand.
Tiered Easter Egg Centerpiece
A two-tier dish with Easter egg-filled nests creates a pretty (and easy to make) centerpiece for your table. Complement the bold colors of the centerpiece with single-color name cards and napkins with an Easter egg pattern.
Blue-and-Pink Easter Table Setting
A blue-and-pink color scheme comes into play with this Easter table setting. A blue ribbon with a "Happy Spring" tag ties up the napkin and a stamped piece of pink cardstock adds a formal touch. Easter-appropriate salt and pepper shakers make an appearance and a hard-boiled egg serves as a monogrammed place card.
Floral Centerpiece with Branches
A few stems of your favorite flower arranged with oversize braches makes for a conversation-starter at any Easter party. Hang decorated eggs from the branches to create a pretty DIY Easter egg tree centerpiece.
Grass-and-Egg Easter Table Setting
This fun Easter place setting incorporates everything spring: pastel colors on the egg name card, Easter candy, and artificial grass. Put everything on a bright blue plate and pair with a rickrack-edged napkin on top of a yellow gingham tablecloth to complete the look.
Pastel Flower Bouquet with Eggs
Bring Easter to your table with this dazzling flower-and-egg centerpiece. Place a clear drinking glass or thin vase in the center of a large-mouth jar or canister and stack Easter eggs (you can dye a dozen at a time in your Instant Pot in just six minutes!) between the glass and the jar. Fill the glass with water and arrange flowers (we used roses, gerbera daisies, tulips, hyacinth, and bells of Ireland).
Red-and-Blue Easter Table Setting
This red-and-blue color combo works well for an Easter table when a red-dyed egg and tulip are placed at each table setting. A solid blue plate between two patterned red plates makes the setting pop. If you like, switch out the place card with a monogrammed hard-boiled egg to make the table even more festive.
Editor's Tip: To dye your Easter eggs a bright shade of red, use a few ingredients to make your own natural dye. Roughly chop a few beets (about 3/4 pound) and combine them with a quart of water, a tablespoon of vinegar, and a tablespoon of salt in a saucepan. Bring the ingredients to a boil; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain and reserve the liquid for your dye.
Easter Grass and Eggs Centerpiece
Create a beautiful Easter table centerpiece in minutes with a footed bowl filled with Easter grass, dyed eggs, and egg-shape candy. The centerpiece will give your dining table a soft spring look.
Mini Bouquet Napkin Rings
Elegantly wrapped napkins dress up the presentation of your Easter dinner table. To make the corsage collars, gather little posies of flowers and herbs and wrap stems with ribbon to secure. Cut a strip of paper about 7 inches long, notch the ends, and cut two slits about an inch from each end. Slip the posy stem through the slits to hold in place.
Flower Centerpiece with Asparagus
Create a fresh spring bouquet by bundling asparagus stalks around a vase holding pink roses. Place the bouquet in a white dish to form an easy centerpiece. Add to the table decor with a bundle of four asparagus stalks at each place setting to hold a name card.
Green and Pink Spring Table Setting
Sprinkle cheery pastels across your Easter table with a festive garden-inspired centerpiece. Hot-glue leaves made from scrapbooking paper to floral wire; attach wire to the stems of tulips and ranunculus. Nestle the blooms in a planter of wheatgrass to finish the centerpiece. Use floral wire and more paper leaves to make a matching DIY napkin ring. Pair with a light pink tablecloth that matches the color scheme. To finish, set out a bowl of candy Easter eggs in corresponding colors.