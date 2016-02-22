This red-and-blue color combo works well for an Easter table when a red-dyed egg and tulip are placed at each table setting. A solid blue plate between two patterned red plates makes the setting pop. If you like, switch out the place card with a monogrammed hard-boiled egg to make the table even more festive.

Editor's Tip: To dye your Easter eggs a bright shade of red, use a few ingredients to make your own natural dye. Roughly chop a few beets (about 3/4 pound) and combine them with a quart of water, a tablespoon of vinegar, and a tablespoon of salt in a saucepan. Bring the ingredients to a boil; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain and reserve the liquid for your dye.