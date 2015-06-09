33 Gorgeous Spring Wreath Ideas to Brighten Up Your Front Door

A sweet monogram lets guests know they have arrived at the correct home. Paint a papier-mâché letter (available at crafts stores) using acrylic paint in your favorite spring color. Match the paint color to the jelly beans or mix jelly beans for a multicolor decoration. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the jelly beans to the front of the letter and let dry. Hot-glue a ribbon to the back to create a hanging loop and hang on your front door.

Editor's Tip: To protect the candy and make this Easter door decoration last year after year, spray it with a clear-coat finish and let dry before hanging.