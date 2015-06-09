33 Gorgeous Spring Wreath Ideas to Brighten Up Your Front Door
DIY Easter Bunny Banner
Take your spring front door decor one hop further with this adorable DIY Easter banner. All you need is a piece of solid fabric, acrylic paint, and yarn! We’ll show you a simple hack for painting the perfect bunny shape and how to make the cutest pom-pom tail. Pair this with our other favorite bunny crafts for Easter.
DIY Fern Wreath
The spring wreath is easy to make, thanks to a jute-lined wire form made specifically for live plants (Living Wreath Form, $23.95, Kinsman Garden). Fill the frame with potting soil, insert plants and the soil from six-packs, then work in some moss. The living wreath can hang out of the direct sun on a covered porch or serve as a temporary centerpiece on an outdoor table.
Plastic Easter Egg Wreath
This colorful plastic Easter egg craft starts with a trip to the dollar store! Turn plain plastic eggs into this bright spring wreath with printed paper napkins and a quick coat of decoupage. We'll show you to decoupage Easter eggs and create this cheery display.
Fresh Flower Wreath
Celebrate Easter (and the season's fresh flowers!) with a gorgeous spring wreath. Secure greenery pieces with florists wire and tape to make a basic wreath form, then add a few bold flowers in shades of pink, peach, and yellow.
DIY Tulip Wreath
Bunches of faux tulips star in this long-lasting spring wreath. You don't need any expert skills or special equipment to create this handmade wreath. Simply head to the crafts store for artificial flowers, ribbon, glue, and a plain wire wreath form—that's it!
Glitter Fruit Wreath
Transform a basic grapevine wreath with faux greenery and glittered fruit that makes a bold statement. This take on classic sugared fruit is pretty and long-lasting. Start with pieces of faux fruit (or use Easter eggs!) and apply white or translucent glitter to the surface using an adhesive spray. When the glittered fruit is dry, hot-glue them to the wreath along with faux greenery.
Pretty Easter Bunny Wreath
Hop to making this adorable Easter bunny wreath. We'll show you how to make the shape using two inexpensive grapevine wreath forms. Customize your Easter door decoration with your favorite faux flowers. We chose a mix of garden roses, ranunculus, pom-poms, and dried seeded eucalyptus.
DIY Cotton Wreath
Make a gorgeous farmhouse Easter wreath. We'll show you how to transform an ordinary grapevine wreath and faux cotton stems into a seriously chic door decoration.
DIY Spring Peony Wreath
DIY spring wreaths don't have to be complicated to make. In just three steps, you can create a pretty peony wreath that's adorned with gorgeous faux flowers.
Paper Easter Wreath
Make a creative and unique Easter wreath with our design for our vibrant craft made from rolled scrapbooking paper. To make it, select several sheets of patterned scrapbooking paper and cut the paper into 2- to 6-inch squares, then roll (with one corner sticking out the top) to mimic petals; tape or glue each roll to secure. Starting around the outer edge, hot-glue the rolled squares to a large wreath-size circle. Continue gluing paper rolls, working in a circular pattern, until you've reached the middle.
DIY Eucalyptus Wreath
Make a simple spring wreath for your front door with a few sprigs of eucalyptus and an embroidery hoop. We love the versatility of this wreath—once you attach the greenery, use florists wire to add seasonal embellishments, like tiny Easter eggs or bunny figures.
Tulip Carrot Wreath
Transform bunches of artificial orange flowers into a festive Easter carrot wreath. Add a fun farmhouse Easter touch by finishing the spring door wreath with buffalo check bow.
Flower Pot Grapevine Wreath
Make this spring grapevine wreath with a few materials from the garden store. We hot-glued on moss, lightweight pots, and fresh potted violets to create this insanely cute spring wreath.
Dried Flower Wreath
We love how bright this DIY spring wreath is. Hot-glue dried flowers onto a plain wood embroidery hoop for your front door or different sizes of hoops to create a pretty wall display. Because the dried flowers are already preserved, you can use the wreath year-round.
Easter Basket Decoration
This Easter basket door decoration is filled with white tulips that will complement any door. To make it, choose a basket with a flat side so it will lay flat against your door, then fill with white tulips (placed in floral water tubes), faux grass, and a tiny bird's nest filled with cracked eggshells. For a final touch, add a band of ribbon around the bottom of the basket. Tie a pretty bow in front and on top of the handle to hang.
DIY Lemon Wreath
Turn heads with this eye-catching lemon wreath. Bunches of artificial lemons add a bit of sunshine to your front door. Make your own spring wreath in just three steps.
Glittered Fruit Wreath
This long-lasting Easter decoration easily transitions from winter to spring. We'll show you how to make your own glittered fruit—then all you have to do is attach them to a wreath form using straight pins.
Succulent Monogram
Hearty succulents love to grow vertically, plus they're slow growers with low-water requirements. They come in such rich colors and textures that you'll want to grab a few varieties to plant in a shaped box. Look for monograms, circles, hearts, and other shapes that you can transform, then follow our succulent-hanging tutorial.
Colored Easter Egg Wreath
Our easy-to-make Easter wreath adds a pop of pretty pastel color to your front door. Poke a small hole in each end of 12 plastic eggs. Cut 1/2x3-inch strips of patterned paper. Brush decoupage medium onto the back of a paper strip and apply to an egg, smoothing out the excess glue and air bubbles; repeat to cover egg. After all of the eggs are covered, brush two thin coats of decoupage medium over the eggs, letting them dry in between coats. String the eggs onto 16-gauge wire, allowing an extra inch at each end. Wrap one end around the other to form a wreath; cover wire ends with a pretty pastel ribbon and hang.
Spring Watering Can with Flowers
Fill a rustic watering can with pink tulips, greenery, and pastel blue eggshells for a perfect spring door decoration. Stuff the watering can with floral foam to secure the stems. Add picks to blown-out eggshells to secure them as well. When you're finished creating the arrangement, wire it to your front door and cover the wire with ribbon.
Hanging Easter Egg Decoration
A bunch of pastel Easter eggs works as a festive spring decoration for your front door. Wrap plastic foam egg shapes (available at crafts supply stores) with crepe paper, and attach the ends with glue or a small straight pin. Add yellow ribbon, secured with small straight pins, and leave a long end for tying. Gather the eggs at various lengths and tie the ribbons together. Finish with a pretty bow, and hang the decoration from a removable adhesive hook or wreath hanger.
Easter Egg Garland
Let our Easter egg garland be a festive way of welcoming guests to your home. Cut egg shapes from thick white cardstock, paint stripes across each egg, and hold upright so the paint flows into a cool, dripping look. Once dry, attach eggs along a length of string and hang.
Flowering Living Wreath
Make your own gorgeous spring wreath by adding live plants and flowers to a shallow wreath form. To make it, line a wreath form with soaked sheet moss and fill with potting soil and fresh flowers. Wrap more sheet moss around the soil and secure with florists wire to make sure the soil and plants don't fall off when you hang.
Flowery Spring Wreath
A few red-twig dogwood stems, green ball ornaments, and pink flowers dress up a moss-covered wreath form. Hot-glue your chosen accents on. If you're using fresh flowers, tuck them into floral vials so they'll last longer, and hide the vials with the moss.
Easter Basket Door Decoration
This bright Easter basket full of blooms is ready to welcome spring. Choose a basket with a flat side that complements your door, and wire faux twigs and vines to it to form a handle. Stick floral tubes inside both sides of the basket to hold tulips, and tuck in faux wheatgrass. Hot-glue painted eggshells to the grass. Apply letter stickers to plastic eggs, spray with pearlescent paint, and let dry. Remove the stickers. Hot-glue the eggs to a wide ribbon, and hot-glue the ribbon to the basket. To care for your door decoration, keep the tulip water fresh.
Umbrella Easter Door Decoration
A bouquet of pink tulips, along with greenery and dyed eggshells filled with daffodils, tuck neatly into an umbrella for a unique Easter door decoration. To make it, tie a pretty pink ribbon halfway up a closed umbrella to create a makeshift vase for your arrangement. Create pockets between front ribs and tuck in tissue paper to support a crafts-store bird's nest, blown-out dyed Easter eggs, fresh flowers, and greenery such as ferns and moss. When you're finished, wire the Easter umbrella wreath to a hook to hang on your front door.
Bright and Colorful Flower Wreath
Transform an old picture frame into an Easter door hanger thanks to store-bought colorful flowers. Hot-glue 1- to 3-inch-wide flowers to an old picture frame. We used vibrant raffia flowers to make ours, but any type of faux flower found at your local crafts supply store will work. Braid thick strips of cloth together to use as a hanger and decorate the hook with extra flowers.
Spring Color Yarn-Wrapped Wreath
Accent a spring door with our easy-to-make wreath made from various colors of yarn. To make it, wrap a foam wreath with multiple colors of worsted-weight yarn. Hot-glue the yarn end to the wreath, and wrap the yarn tightly so the wreath form doesn't show through. When you finish a color, hot-glue the yarn end to the wreath and start wrapping with a new color. When you're done hot-glue spring elements, such as faux flowers, to your wreath for accents. Add a ribbon and hang.
Yellow Flower and Twig Wreath
Tame a wild twig wreath with pretty pops of colorful faux flowers. Purchase a simple twig wreath from a crafts store. Browse the flower aisle for a vast array of hues and shapes; simply hot-glue cuttings to your wreath.
Paper Butterfly Wreath
This wreath is sure to set hearts aflutter. We cut butterflies from various scrapbooking paper, but any sturdy-weight paper works. Fold paper in half lengthwise; draw the top half of a heart shape along the fold. Cut out the shape, leaving the fold intact, and unfold. To make the antennae, loop a piece of neutral-color pipe-cleaner around the fold in the paper. Hot-glue as many butterflies as you like to a twig wreath.
Jelly Bean Monogram
A sweet monogram lets guests know they have arrived at the correct home. Paint a papier-mâché letter (available at crafts stores) using acrylic paint in your favorite spring color. Match the paint color to the jelly beans or mix jelly beans for a multicolor decoration. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the jelly beans to the front of the letter and let dry. Hot-glue a ribbon to the back to create a hanging loop and hang on your front door.
Editor's Tip: To protect the candy and make this Easter door decoration last year after year, spray it with a clear-coat finish and let dry before hanging.
Spring Lamb's Ear Wreath
Velvety lamb's ear leaves are hot-glued to a plastic-foam wreath to create this spring door decoration. Be sure to cover the sides as well as the top of the wreath with lamb's ear to hide the entire foam ring. Hot-glue silk flowers to the leaves for colorful accents, then hang the wreath with a ribbon or set flat on a dining table as an Easter centerpiece.
Editor's Tip: In lieu of fresh leaves, use artificial ones to create a timeless wreath.
Twig Wreath with Birds
Revisit the pretty bird ornaments you stashed after Christmas—here they make a natural spring statement inside a bundled twig wreath. Look for a wreath form at a local craft supplies store or make your own with bundles of six or so twigs connected with twine. Hot-glue the bundles together, then connect ends with twine. Hang a couple of birds from the wreath, then tie on yellow ribbon to hang.