8 Easter Decor Items You Can Score at Walmart

It's simple and affordable to invite a refreshing spring look into your home with these festive Easter decor items. Swapping out seasonal decor can get expensive, but we spotted some great affordable finds from Walmart. You'll find seasonal wreaths with pastel flowers, beautifully colored eggs, and adorable bunnies. Browse our favorite holiday finds and add them to your existing spring decor.
Our favorite Easter items from Walmart will help you decorate your dining room, front door, and mantel. Hop to it!
Enjoy the sweet softness of a lambs ear wreath punctuated with big life-like peonies in blush shades of pinks and peach. Golden eggs tucked into the 21-inch greenery wreath add a touch of elegance.
Create your own Easter centerpiece by grouping several of these 13-inch Easter egg trees in a vase. Fill the bottom of the vase with kraft paper shreds or Easter grass. Or add an Easter egg tree or two to an arrangement of fresh-cut flowers.
Bring a little whimsy to the table for Easter brunch with miniature 2-inch rabbit figurines. Arrange them along a runner with other Easter decor or let them hold down place setting cards at each plate.
Brighten any shelf with an adorable 7-inch gnome dressed in a teal and white striped hat. He would also look adorable guarding an Easter basket or as part of a tablescape display.
Here comes the cutest cottontail you’ve seen all year. This life-like 22-inch tall boxwood bunny wreath is adorned with burlap ears and a bow. A big hydrangea-like flower serves as a tail to this sweet bunny.
Give your mantel a farmhouse Easter feel with this 18-inch tall grapevine Easter Bunny. Fill the slim basket with small colorful eggs or flowers. Consider adding a bow to coordinate with your other Easter decor.
Hang this charming 23-inch tall Easter basket on the front door and instantly make your home spring-ready. Bright flowers and tall faux grasses complement the textured Easter eggs. A big burlap bow finishes the country garden look.
This playful 16-inch sign would make a darling addition to a mantel, shelf, or front door. The white slat wood background makes it a great fit for a farmhouse-style home.
