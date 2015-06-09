12 Creative Ways to Celebrate Earth Day This Year

Earth Day is on April 22 each year, but it is often easy to get busy and forget to commemorate the occasion. Create a decorative Earth Day banner to remind neighbors, friends, and family of the special day. Recycle pillowcases into bright flags showing natural icons, such as a plant, bird, or butterfly. Get creative with freehand drawing and lettering, or use stencils. Slide a length of clothesline through the hem of each flag and display on a fence or porch.