The 12 Best Spring Wreaths on Amazon to Celebrate the New Season

Grapevine wreaths are especially popular due to their homey and rustic appearance, and homeowners can’t seem to get enough of them. Instead of covering up the base, this spring wreath puts the vines on full display alongside the faux hydrangeas and peonies as part of the design. This 16-inch wreath is bursting with spring colors like muted pinks, purples, and oranges. It also has various green plants surrounding the bottom for a natural look.

Buy It: Bibelot Peonies and Hydrangea Grapevine Wreath ($24, Amazon)