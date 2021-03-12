The 12 Best Spring Wreaths on Amazon to Celebrate the New Season

It's not hard to get into the spirit of spring with blooming flowers and greenery all around you. And now that the season of renewal is almost here, it's time to liven up your home with spring decor that's bursting with colorful florals. Naturally, we're starting with the front door.
While there are tons of front door wreaths available online, finding the one that will brighten up your home takes a bit of planning. To that effect, we've compiled a list of the prettiest on-trend spring wreaths, ranging from bright floral wreaths to farmhouse eucalyptus wreaths and even citrusy lemon wreaths.
Because they're all available on Amazon, you can hang your new spring wreath in a matter of days. Plus, they start at just $16.
Bring sunshine right to your front door with this bright marigold-yellow wreath. Realistic-looking daisies and wildflowers encircle the grapevine base, giving it a welcoming full look. Shoppers love how the 22-inch wreath “pops” on their front doors and say they constantly get compliments on it. And because it’s so sunny, it works for summer too.
Buy It: J'Floru Spring Daisy Wreath ($50, Amazon)
Sometimes, simplicity is the best way to go. You can’t beat this plain green wreath: It’s just the right amount of liveliness without being garish. The 16-inch wreath is made with plastic, so it’s easy to maintain in the rainy season. Plus, that price makes it well worth the buy.
Buy It: U'Artlines Spring Garland Wreath ($16, Amazon)
Eucalyptus wreaths have been popular for years thanks in part to Joanna Gaines. This no-frills wreath has faux leaves and white berries that are appropriate for just about every season. The farmhouse-chic wreath can expand up to 20 inches, so you can adjust it if you have a large door.
Buy It: Cewor Eucalyptus Wreath ($18, Amazon)
As realistic as they come, this lavender boxwood wreath is picture-perfect for springtime. The versatile pale purple wreath fits many styles, from modern to rustic, and it will look especially gorgeous on a plain white door. The 16-inch wreath has a full design and is made with durable plastic, so you’ll be able to use it for years.
Buy It: Dolicer Lavender Boxwood Wreath ($27, Amazon)
If you want to celebrate the holiday but don’t want to take down your wreath right after Easter Sunday, go with this sweet spring wreath. This 22-inch pick has little flowers, leaves, berries, and intertwined pastel eggs that hint at the Easter holiday in a subtle way.
Buy It: DII Spring Eggs and Flower Wreath ($56, Amazon)
Magnolia wreaths are extremely trendy this spring, and this pick is especially classy. With its mix of faux eucalyptus leaves and small magnolia “blooms,” it’s hard to believe that the rustic 20-inch wreath isn’t made with living materials. We also love the charming welcome signage that everyone from guests to your mail carrier will appreciate.
Buy It: Qunwreath Magnolia Wreath ($53, Amazon)
What’s not to love about this blooming sunflower wreath for spring? Made with dozens of bright yellow sunflowers and baby blooms, the vibrant 15-inch wreath exudes happiness. It has a tightly wound twig base for stability and is made by hand.
Buy It: Souarts Sunflower Wreath ($30, Amazon)
Grapevine wreaths are especially popular due to their homey and rustic appearance, and homeowners can’t seem to get enough of them. Instead of covering up the base, this spring wreath puts the vines on full display alongside the faux hydrangeas and peonies as part of the design. This 16-inch wreath is bursting with spring colors like muted pinks, purples, and oranges. It also has various green plants surrounding the bottom for a natural look.
Buy It: Bibelot Peonies and Hydrangea Grapevine Wreath ($24, Amazon)
While most of the wreaths on this list are dotted with florals, this 20-inch option is wrapped with a dozen different flowers, including petite lavender, daisies, and cosmos, just to name a few. Best of all, the wildflower wreath is just as affordable as the rest of our picks.
Buy It: Cewor Floral Spring Wreath ($37, Amazon)
Bring peace to your porch this spring with this rustic olive leaf wreath that symbolizes harmony. Made with silk olive branches, the soft 17-inch wreath looks realistic and feels welcoming, according to shoppers. It has tiny olive fruits poking out from the leaves that will look simple and elegant on your door.
Buy It: Dseap Rustic Olive Leaf Wreath ($33, Amazon)
You may add lemon to your water, but who says you can’t add it to your spring wreath? The naturally bright fruit is a popular addition to spring wreaths. This wreath weaves in artificial lemons with silk florals for a fresh front door display.
Buy It: Wanna-Cul Farmhouse Lemon Wreath ($43, Amazon)
This sweet pink wreath mixes silk peonies and rosebuds that look extremely realistic. From the nearly closed petals to the vibrant colors, the 16-inch wreath has that coveted farmhouse look shoppers adore. The handmade piece is a romantic option for true lovers of spring.
Buy It: Floroom Peony Wreath ($37, Amazon)