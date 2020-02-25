Tie-dye is back! This creative Easter egg idea will bring back memories of making t-shirts at summer camp. With just a few simple materials (you probably have them all in your kitchen right now!), you can make tie-dye eggs that will make a statement in any Easter basket.

We'll show you how to tie-dye Easter eggs with paper towels: It’s easier than it sounds, and the end result is bright and bold. If you're making this Easter craft with kids, help them wrap hard-boiled eggs with paper towels and use a mixture of vinegar and food coloring. Hide these colorful creations at the annual Easter egg hunt, or use the retro eggs as pretty Easter decor.