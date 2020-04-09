Working from home with two children under the age of four has taught me a few parenting lessons: It's fine if that pile of laundry never gets folded. Sometimes a bribe of brownies for breakfast is a must. Video meetings can be dicey. And keeping things normal for my kids means taking time to craft and create together.

With Easter right around the corner (and fresh eggs in short supply), I've been looking for creative alternatives to dyeing eggs this year. These salt dough Easter eggs, which are made with items you most likely have in the house already, were a total homerun with my girls. They spent hours giggling, painting, and showing off their finished designs. It was just what we needed to carve out a few moments of joy in these uncertain times.