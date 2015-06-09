15 Grown-Up Easter Crafts That Are Seriously Stunning
Spring Tulip Wreath
This DIY pink tulip wreath will seriously wow your Easter brunch guests, and since it's made from faux flowers you can use it year after year. Look for bunches of faux tulips at a crafts store (or make the wreath with another spring flower!) and layer them over a wire wreath form to create this stunning Easter wreath.
Cracked Easter Eggs
This display is proof that adult Easter crafts don't have to be boring. Use acrylic paint to decorate papier-mâché Easter eggs (looked for hollow, cracked paper mache eggs at a crafts store) and fill them with shiny grass and small treats. Hang them from a vase of pussy willow branches and accessorize with fresh flowers or painted eggs for a gorgeous DIY Easter tree display.
Pearlized Easter Eggs
Who says adults can't decorate Easter eggs, too? Make your own sophisticated Easter display by decorating ceramic Easter eggs with acrylic paint that has a pearl finish. We'll show you how to decorate two-tone pearlized eggs in just one easy step!
Easter Egg Wreath
Turn leftover plastic Easter eggs into a gorgeous Easter wreath for your front door. It's easy enough for all skill levels and is inexpensive to create. Use bright paper napkins to decoupage plastic Easter eggs, then use hot glue to attach them to a wreath form.
Floral Easter Tree
We're calling it: Easter trees are this season's trendiest decor project. Make your own by purchasing a few faux floral branches and a set of lightweight Easter eggs. Look for colorful hollow eggs or paint your own papier-mâché eggs to hang on the branches. This easy Easter craft for adults comes together in just minutes.
Gold Leaf Easter Eggs
This easy Easter craft makes a gorgeous addition to your existing Easter decor—and is so easy to make! We used a few coats of colorful acrylic paint to transform a set of ceramic eggs into a bright statement piece, then applied gold leaf material. Since the ceramic eggs are fairly sturdy, these decorated Easter eggs will last for several years.
Easter Egg Garland
Create a cheerful garland by stringing together dyed blown-out eggs. Use a beading needle and stretchable jewelry cord to string dyed blown-out eggs into a fun Easter craft for adults. Attach the garland to a banister or mantel using additional cord, then tie on lush satin bows. No staircase? Use the garland as a swag over windows or a hallway mirror!
Gilded Easter Decor
To add a bit of sophistication to your Easter decor, make a set of gilded Easter eggs. No one will guess this gorgeous Easter decor is made from plastic Easter eggs! This easy Easter craft is an easy way to repurpose old or leftover eggs.
Easter Tray Centerpiece
Create a totally Instagram-worthy Easter display that perfectly accents your Easter brunch table. Dress up a plain tray with faux grass or paper raffia, then set the scene with a few bunny statues—totally okay to use wrapped chocolate bunnies here! Add votive candles, decorated Easter eggs and anything else that fits the springtime theme. Just don't forget the chocolate eggs!
Silk Tie Dyed Eggs
This Easter egg decorating hack is a bit more involved than plain paint or dye, but the results are so worth it! Follow our easy instructions to learn how to transfer the pattern of unused or thrifted silk ties directly onto the shell of an egg to create seriously gorgeous silk tie dyed eggs.
Pink Peony Wreath
Welcome spring with a pretty DIY Easter wreath. This faux pink peony wreath is made with bunches of flowers, ribbon, and a wire wreath form. This quick Easter craft for adults makes a gorgeous gift.
Marbled Easter Eggs
Head to the beauty department to gather supplies for this Easter egg craft for adults. Marbleize Easter eggs with nail polish to create colorful swirled designs. Display the finished eggs in a basket or as part of your spring centerpiece.
Jeweled Easter Egg Tree
Create this glittery Easter egg tree to display indoors or out. Create jeweled Easter eggs and hang from painted twigs. Fill a vase with crafts foam, stick twigs into foam, and top with pebbles.
Egg Planter
Delicate eggshells make precious pots for tiny plants such as hens-and-chicks, shown here. Simply crack and empty an egg, add soil, and plant your garden.
Glitter Eggs
This year, create a stunning assortment of sparkly glitter eggs. To make, paint ceramic or crafts eggs with paint. Cover with decoupage medium and shake on glitter. Use a variety of glitter colors and textures to get the look.