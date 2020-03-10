Dress Up Your Front Door With an Easy DIY Peony Wreath
This cheerful pink wreath is a beautiful way to brighten your home, and all you'll need to make it are a few crafts store supplies.
Peonies are a bright sign of spring, and this colorful wreath will help you welcome the season. With more than 20 gorgeous varieties, it’s no wonder these blooms so popular in gardens, bouquets, and decor this time of year. Whether you’re looking to add a pretty spring door decoration or brighten up the interior of your home, this DIY faux peony floral wreath adds an effortless-looking pastel vibrance that lasts way beyond the Easter holiday. We'll show you how to use faux peony bunches, ribbon, and a wire wreath form to create a wreath you’ll want to put up year after year.
