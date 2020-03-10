Dress Up Your Front Door With an Easy DIY Peony Wreath

Step 2

To make your peony wreath look full, create individual bundles of flowers and layer them around the wreath. Make each bundle by trimming stems of artificial peony branches to an equal length (about 3 inches) and group peonies together to form small bouquets. Use different sizes, shapes, and colors of faux flowers to add variety to each bunch: We used open peonies (similar to these Pink Peony Bush, $5.99, Michaels) and tighter peony buds (such as Silk Peonies, $4.73, Amazon). We cut the bunches apart to create smaller bundles. The number of bouquets you'll need will depend on the size of your wreath form. We used eight bunches to cover an 18-inch wreath (with 4-5 flowers in each bunch). We recommend making all the bouquets and laying them down on the wreath before you start gluing to make sure you have enough.

Secure the bouquets together using florists wire, then lay one on top of the wrapped area of the wreath form. Use hot-glue to attach the bouquet to the wreath, then continue wrapping the ribbon until the stems are covered.