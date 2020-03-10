Dress Up Your Front Door With an Easy DIY Peony Wreath

This cheerful pink wreath is a beautiful way to brighten your home, and all you'll need to make it are a few crafts store supplies.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
March 10, 2020
Jacob Fox

Peonies are a bright sign of spring, and this colorful wreath will help you welcome the season. With more than 20 gorgeous varieties, it’s no wonder these blooms so popular in gardens, bouquets, and decor this time of year. Whether you’re looking to add a pretty spring door decoration or brighten up the interior of your home, this DIY faux peony floral wreath adds an effortless-looking pastel vibrance that lasts way beyond the Easter holiday. We'll show you how to use faux peony bunches, ribbon, and a wire wreath form to create a wreath you’ll want to put up year after year.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Wrap Wreath Form

To start building your peony wreath, wrap a small section of a large wreath form (such as the 18-Inch Wire Wreath, $4.79, Michaels) with a 2-inch wide ribbon (we used light pink). Secure the ribbon in place with hot glue as you go and wrap 2-3 inches but don’t trim the end of the ribbon; you will be adding flowers and wrapping the stems onto the wreath as you go. 

Step 2

Create Peony Bouquets

To make your peony wreath look full, create individual bundles of flowers and layer them around the wreath. Make each bundle by trimming stems of artificial peony branches to an equal length (about 3 inches) and group peonies together to form small bouquets. Use different sizes, shapes, and colors of faux flowers to add variety to each bunch: We used open peonies (similar to these Pink Peony Bush, $5.99, Michaels) and tighter peony buds (such as Silk Peonies, $4.73, Amazon). We cut the bunches apart to create smaller bundles. The number of bouquets you'll need will depend on the size of your wreath form. We used eight bunches to cover an 18-inch wreath (with 4-5 flowers in each bunch). We recommend making all the bouquets and laying them down on the wreath before you start gluing to make sure you have enough.

Secure the bouquets together using florists wire, then lay one on top of the wrapped area of the wreath form. Use hot-glue to attach the bouquet to the wreath, then continue wrapping the ribbon until the stems are covered. 

Step 3

Layer and Glue Bouquets

After the first bouquet is secured, add a second bouquet on top of the first, covering the exposed ribbon. Continue to layer and wrap the bouquets until the entire wreath form is covered. When you’ve reached the second to last bunch of peonies, wrap the ribbon around the rest of the wreath until it meets the starting point. Cut the ribbon and secure it with glue. Tuck the final bunch of peonies under the first bunch to cover the remaining ribbon and secure with hot glue. 

Step 4

Add wire hanger

Once the front of your wreath is completely covered in peony bundles and you've secured the end of the ribbon, add a wire loop for easy hanging. Poke a piece of florists wire through the ribbon and loop it around the wire rungs of the wreath form, twisting the wire into a loop to secure. Hang the finished wreath on your front door or display it above your mantel. 

