For Easter this year, make something that's truly magical. We've been seeing unicorn Easter basket ideas everywhere and, thanks to our free printable template (and a few inexpensive supplies), crafting your own has never been easier. Don't worry if you're a bunny on a budget, you can create this DIY Easter basket for under $10. Carry it on your egg hunt and prepare for some major Easter basket envy.

Image zoom

How to Make a Unicorn Easter Basket

Supplies Needed

White wicker basket

Horn and ear template

Paper

Pencil

Scissors

Three 9x12-inch felt sheets

One 9x12-inch glitter foam sheet

Gold thread

Hot glue gun

Hot glue

Polyfill

Bamboo skewer

Yarn

Pom-pom maker

Scissors

Hot-glue gun/glue

3-D foam eyelash stickers

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to make a unicorn-theme Easter basket. You don’t have to be a crafting pro, either. We’ll show you how to make a unicorn Easter basket in just a few simple steps.

Image zoom

Step 1: Cut Unicorn Shapes

Download and print the free horn and ear template. Lightly trace the horn shape onto a felt sheet in the color of your choice. Trace the two outer ear pieces on cream felt and the two inner ear pieces on glitter foam (like these Adhesive Glitter Foam Sheets, $8.99, Michaels). Cut out shapes and set aside.

Image zoom

Step 2: Create Horn and Ears

Cut a 20-inch piece of gold thread and glue to the inner peak of your cut felt horn. Glue along one edge of the felt horn and roll to create a cone shape. Press gently to secure seam. Fill the horn with polyfill and use a bamboo skewer to press the stuffing into the tip of the horn. You'll want the horn to be pretty full to create the shape. Once the horn is full, insert the skewer for stability. To finish, glue the open end of the horn shut. Wrap the gold thread around the horn in a spiral and secure with glue at the base. Glue the glitter foam inner ear pieces onto the cream felt outer ear pieces. Using hot glue, attach the horn on the front center of the basket, then attach the ears on either side of your unicorn theme Easter basket. Press gently to secure.

Image zoom

Step 3: Decorate Basket

Make yarn pom-poms using a pom-pom maker. Make two small pom-poms and one medium pom-pom in coordinating colors. We used multi-colored yarn (like this Ombre Value Yarn, $3.49, Michaels) for a pretty rainbow-inspired look. Don't have a pom-pom maker? DIY your own with this easy pom-pom making technique. Glue the medium pom-pom in the center of the basket and attach the two smaller poms on each side. Press on foam eyelash stickers. Wrap the basket handle with chunky yarn and secure both ends with hot glue. Make it a unicorn filled Easter basket with stuffers like unicorn Easter eggs, homemade unicorn fluffy slime, and pastel candies.

Related: Our Favorite DIY Easter Egg Ideas