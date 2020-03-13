Say Hello to Spring With a Cheerful DIY Lemon Wreath

This eye-catching yellow wreath reminds us of warm sunny days.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
March 13, 2020
Jacob Fox

Reminiscent of summer lemonade stands, this cheerful lemon wreath will add a bit of sunshine to your spring front door. This Easter wreath is bright enough to help you welcome Easter brunch guests but neutral enough to allow you to easily transition the wreath from spring to summer. Plus, it’s surprisingly easy to make yourself. If you have a free hour before the big Easter dinner, you can make this and have it hung on the front door with time to spare. 

To make your own lemon door wreath, start with a simple grapevine wreath, add faux lemon branches and greenery using hot glue and florists wire, and enjoy this DIY front door display all season long.

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 45 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Trim Lemon Branches

Before you begin building the large lemon wreath, pick up a few artificial lemon branches (such as a few of these Artificial Lemon Stems, $4.99 each, Target or Lemon Spray, $7.92, Walmart) and a few small faux white flowers. If your lemon branches don't come with a lot of leaves, you may also want to grab some faux leafy greenery as well. When you're ready to get started, trim the lemon branches and flowers so the stems are only a few inches long. 

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 2

Add Branches to Wreath

Once you've trimmed the stems, tuck each lemon branch into the grapevine wreath, securing the stems with hot glue as you go. Keep in mind that if your wreath is facing the sun, the glue may melt. In that case, you'll want to secure with florists wire as well. Continue working around the wreath, evenly spacing the lemon branches. Add artificial flowers and faux greenery to any open spaces, leaving a gap at the bottom for a bow. 

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 3

Create Bow

Cut a wide ribbon (such as this Buffalo Checked Ribbon, $7.35, Amazon) to length and tie the ribbon into a classic bow. Secure the finished bow to the bottom of the wreath using florists wire, then hang up your lemon door wreath to display.

