Say Hello to Spring With a Cheerful DIY Lemon Wreath

Reminiscent of summer lemonade stands, this cheerful lemon wreath will add a bit of sunshine to your spring front door. This Easter wreath is bright enough to help you welcome Easter brunch guests but neutral enough to allow you to easily transition the wreath from spring to summer. Plus, it’s surprisingly easy to make yourself. If you have a free hour before the big Easter dinner, you can make this and have it hung on the front door with time to spare.

To make your own lemon door wreath, start with a simple grapevine wreath, add faux lemon branches and greenery using hot glue and florists wire, and enjoy this DIY front door display all season long.