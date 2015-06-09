18 Easter Cards We Can't Wait to Send This Spring
Carrot Bouquet
Rifle Paper Co. is one of my go-to places for greeting cards, and this year's Easter collection is seriously adorable. Send a springtime message with this carrot-theme card. Buy it as a single card or grab a boxed set of 8.
Buy It: Carrot Bouquet Easter Card ($5, Rifle Paper Co.)
Easter Wishes Card
Six squares of decorative paper make this easy Easter card pop. Type and print "Easter wishes," then attach the printed text to the bottom of the card to complete this cute Easter craft.
Spring Flowers
They say April showers bring May flowers, so this floral watering can design is a perfect way to send spring greetings this Easter. This 5x7 card has a sweet greeting printed inside so you don't have to worry about writing a lot.
Buy It: Spring Watering Can Card ($7, Minted)
Bunny Easter Card
Create this whimsical Easter bunny card in a pinch by layering different colors of cardstock and patterned paper on a square card. Print an Easter message, cut it into a strip, and adhere it to the card using decorative brads, or spell your message with letter stickers adhered directly to the card.
Easter Garden
This gorgeous design from Rifle Paper Co. keeps it simple. The card features a colorful floral design on the front but has a blank interior so you can add your favorite Easter quote or a heartfelt message. It's available as a single card, but you can also stock up on a set of eight.
Buy It: Easter Garden Card ($5, Rifle Paper Co.)
Patterned Easter Cards
If you're sending cards to multiple family members this spring, a pack of multi-color cards is the way to go. These hand-embossed cards come in six colors (with envelopes) and ship free with orders of over $35.
Buy It: Six-Pack Embossed Easter Cards ($10, Etsy)
Glittery Floral Easter Card
Layer patterned paper, playful ribbon, and a glittery flower to make this delightful Easter card. Use a sticker or your best handwriting to leave the recipient an Easter note.
Editor's Tip: For even more sparkle, use shiny flower stickers on a white background instead of patterned paper.
Sunshine Easter Card
Because this Easter happens around the one-year mark of the pandemic, friends or family members may be feeling down this holiday. Send some cheer with this sunshine-inspired Easter card. It features a gorgeous floral design on a sunny yellow background, and is available as a single card or a boxed set of eight.
Buy It: Sunshine Easter Card ($5, Rifle Paper Co.)
Green-and-White Easter Blessings Card
Frame your Easter message in an oval for a creative spin on a typical card. Use a sticker or your best handwriting to spell out "Easter blessings" on patterned paper. Next, adhere the message to decorative paper attached to cardstock. Then add an oval accent and additional touches to complete.
Forest Friends
This holiday will be different than years' past, and sending an Easter greeting card is a sweet way to cheer up family members who can't be at this year's brunch. This bright card features classic bunnies and colorful floral designs for a springtime pick-me-up.
Buy It: Forest Friends Easter Card ($7, Minted)
Easter Flower Card
Use premade cutouts or decorative scissors to craft this flower power card. A variety of letter stickers wishes the lucky recipient a happy Easter next to a timeless, funky flower.
Chick Easter Card
With a simple—but adorable—chick on this card, what's not to love? Adhere decorative paper to the front of the card, then place a square of festive paper on top. Attach two small rectangles to spell out an Easter greeting and finish with a chick cut from patterned paper.
Decorative Easter Card
Incorporate small strips of decorative paper, large letters, and some Easter blessings to make this creative card. Use a cursive font to spell out "blessings," or use a colored pen and your best handwriting to get the message across.
Flower Power Card
A large flower cutout placed on decorative cardstock helps celebrate springtime. Simply write a quick Easter message on a small tag and tie to the flower with ribbon to complete this stunning, easy card.
Peekaboo Bunny Card
There's a bunny hiding in this cute Easter card. Add striped paper to the front of your card and punch a circle for a bunny to peek out of. Use a brad to attach a witty sentiment to the front.
Bundle of Chicks Easter Card
Playful patterned paper serves as the background on this adorable Easter card. Cut out a picturesque chick and layer on top of two circles of paper. Have the initial layer match the color of the message blocks. Cut a strip of the patterned paper used for the top circle and adhere it horizontally to the card for a cohesive look.
Lovebirds Easter Card
Whether you sketch a creative image, print one off, or request a drawing from the family Picasso, this cute Easter card is sure to be treasured. Adhere decorative paper to cardstock, layering squares of compatible colors on top to back your cute image.
Editor's Tip: In lieu of decorative paper, use a doily or fold up plain paper and cut it in a pattern (like you do to make paper snowflakes).
Vintage Easter Bunny Card
An illustrated rabbit, floral decorative paper, and defined lines help this card make quite the impression. Write "hoppy Easter" and use a pinch of pink to outline the image to give the card a nice spring look.