Easter Place Mats
Printable Place Mat
This Easter, set out these adorable coloring page place mats; scatter small cups of crayons or colored pencils around the table and give each person a place mat to color. We love the simple Easter egg coloring sheet, and the fun activity sheet is the perfect addition to the kids' table at Easter brunch!
Easter Maze Place Mat
Set out a fun printable maze for each person to complete at this year's Easter dinner. Use them as a place mat, or have a few on hand to keep the kids entertained before the meal—we won't tell if the adults want to play, too!
Easter Bunny Place Mat
Help the Easter Bunny decorate these adorable patterned eggs! This placemat is perfect for the kid's table; set cups of colored pencils around the table as part of the decor so coloring supplies are always within reach!
Easter Bonnet Place Mat
Color a bright Easter bonnet for this cute Easter place mat, complete with flowers and a 'Happy Easter' message. Children can use the blank space to add their own drawn flowers, Easter eggs, or other spring illustrations.
Happy Easter Place Mat
A rainbow, the Easter Bunny, and a glowing sun–it's the perfect combination for a bright and fun place mat. Be sure to set out a enough colored pencils to cover all the stripes of the rainbow!
Easter Lilies Place Mat
Blooming Easter lilies say "Happy Easter." Just add pretty color. We love that this one includes a special place for each child's name–you'll cherish these sweet works of art for years to come.
Egg People Place Mat
We love these adorable egg people–eggs make the perfect body shapes for coloring, and these faces are as cute as can be. This printable place mat is perfect for older kids who need a more intricate design.
Make Fun Place Cards
Delightful Easter place cards can match your pretty place mats. Make these just the right size by adjusting your print settings. Color them before guests arrive, or provide coloring supplies so guests can decorate their own place card.