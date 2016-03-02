45+ Fun and Easy Easter Crafts for Kids

For an Easter craft the whole family can enjoy, try this easy garland of embroidery-floss Easter eggs. Prepare a bowl of stiffener mixture (we used 1 cup of liquid starch mixed with 1/2 cup of flour) and gently coil embroidery floss into the bowl. Blow up a water balloon to the desired size of your egg, and wrap the floss around the balloon, using multiple colors if desired. Let the finished product dry for several hours, then pop the balloon to reveal your egg. Hang several eggs with another strand of floss by tying the floss to the top of each egg.