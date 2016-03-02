45+ Fun and Easy Easter Crafts for Kids
Easter Bunny Masks
There are Easter bunnies everywhere! These adorable DIY bunny masks can be made in any color, so every kid can have his or her favorite. Use these as photo props for this year's Easter photos.
Unicorn Easter Basket
This Easter basket craft is downright magical! Create your own unicorn Easter basket with felt, yarn, and a white wicker basket. Embellish your finished basket with colorful homemade pom-poms.
Shaving Cream Easter Eggs
Dye a batch of marbleized Easter eggs using shaving cream! This interactive project is the perfect Easter craft idea for toddlers—it's colorful, fun, and hands-on. Want the eggs to be food safe? Substitute packaged whipped cream for the shaving cream.
Pom-Pom Bunny Garland
Upcycle old Manila folders and scrapbooking scraps into a DIY Easter garland. Oversized pom-poms become bunny faces, mounted on fun colors and patterns. These bunnies are created for a 360 view.
Marbled Easter Eggs
Skip the store-bought kit this year: All the ingredients you need for these gorgeous DIY marbled Easter eggs are already in your kitchen pantry! Dip hard-boiled eggs in a mixture of water, vinegar, and food coloring, to dye them a solid color, then dip the eggs again in a mixture of water, food coloring, and vegetable oil. The friction of the water and oil creates a pretty marble effect that’s so easy to achieve.
Washi Tape Eggs
Washi tape is all the rage, and it totally transforms these pretty no-dye Easter eggs. If you or the kids don't already have Washi tape around the house, it is available at most crafts stores. Simply wrap it around hard-boiled eggs. Cover the white with floral or glittery Washi tape.
Paper Cup Bunnies
There will be bunnies hopping all over the Easter brunch table. Sheets of colorful cardstock form the base of the bunny faces around plain paper party cups. The tiny pink noses are the cutest finishing touch on these paper cup bunnies.
Cactus Easter Eggs
A few coats of green paint and bright pink tissue paper flowers transform ordinary ceramic eggs into faux cactuses. Use black or white paint pens to add details, then add the eggs to a bed of neutral raffia in miniature terracotta pots to finish the look.
Easter Coloring Pages
If you’re expecting a wide variety of ages at your Easter dinner, make sure there’s something for everyone. Dyeing eggs and making bunny masks are great crafts for older kids, but toddlers or other little ones may have more fun with our free Easter coloring pages and activity sheets. Set up a craft station with our free printables, and don’t forget colored pencils or markers!
Baking Soda and Vinegar Eggs
This isn’t your typical science project! We’ve all seen the baking soda and vinegar volcano experiment, but did you know you can use the same technique to dye Easter eggs? Simply coat the eggs in baking soda and gel food coloring, then slowly pour a small amount of vinegar over the coated eggs to reveal a bright tie-dye pattern.
Surprise-Inside Felt Eggs
These felt Easter eggs are hiding a delicious surprise inside. Made from felt and parchment paper, these surprise-inside eggs can be made to hold chocolate candies, jelly beans, or even confetti. If you’re hosting an Easter brunch, have the kids help you make one surprise-inside egg for each place setting.
Chick in an Egg
This craft might be a little bit messy, but a whole lot of fun! Make a chick out of two yellow pom-poms. The face is made of felt and fabric paint. Place the chick into a pre-stretched balloon. Inflate the balloon and coat it in cooking spray. Coat colored string in glue and wrap it around the inflated balloon. After the string dries, pop the balloon to remove it.
Coffee Filter Easter Eggs
Transform your windows with this colorful Easter craft for kids. Made using coffee filters, these dyed Easter eggs look pretty hung on glass doors and windows. To make, simply iron coffee filters flat and cut into an oval shape. Have the kids fold them up and dip the corners in diluted watercolor paints. Simply add water until you've achieved the color you'd like. This easy Easter craft is perfect for kids of all ages!
Egg-Bunny Craft
Older kids will love crafting these bunnies! Apply strips of double-stick tape to plastic eggs. Starting at the top, wrap the egg in white yarn until fully covered. Tuck end in. Cut felt shapes to make the ears, feet, and eyes (use black marker for the dots on the eyes); glue to egg. Cut pieces of fishing line and glue to egg for whiskers. Glue a small pink pom-pom for a nose and a medium white pom-pom for the tail.
Bunny Ear Craft
To make these precious Easter bunny ears, help your kids cut ears from stiff white felt. Adhere pink felt inner ears using glue. Run a line of hot glue along the ears' bottom edges and stick them onto a headband, holding them in place until they dry.
Easter Egg Balloons
Give your kids a fun surprise on Easter morning by filling a closet or wardrobe with specially decorated balloons the night before. Choose pastel latex balloons and inflate. Apply brightly colored paints in stripe and polka-dot patterns and let dry.
Carrot Basket
Hmmm...carrots aren't usually candy-filled. But let's make an exception for Easter. These easy DIY carrot baskets are the perfect candy container.
Homemade Easter Fluff
This Easter craft for kids is all about getting creative in the kitchen! Whip up a festive Easter dessert with pudding mix, marshmallows, and fruit. Have the kids help make the marshmallow Easter fluff bowls and finish this edible Easter bunny craft with a colorful candy rabbit.
Paint-Chip Easter Egg Art
This pretty Easter artwork can be made on the cheap with free paint-chip samples from home improvement stores. Have kids pick out a variety of colors to use, then cut them out using our egg and bunny templates (available below). Attach the paint-chip eggs to a 12x12-inch piece of scrapbook paper with adhesive foam dots. Frame the paper and hang for a so-simple crafty Easter decoration.
Paper Strip Nest
Time to upcycle! Instead of just trashing your shredded paper, use it to form pretty nests. If most of your shredded paper is boring and white, shred some scrapbooking paper in fun colors or patterns. Place them into a little ball. Place an egg, monogrammed with a sticker) into the center to form a nest.
Pipe Cleaner Bunnies
These eggs are transformed into literal cotton tails. Hard-boiled eggs are quickly turned into cute little bunnies. Hot glue a colorful pom-pom to be a bunny tail. Then wrap a pipe cleaner around the egg, looping the ends into ears, twisting them together. Use a thin permanent marker to draw the face.
Easy Painted Easter Eggs
This egg-dyeing idea proves you don't have to paint perfectly in order to get a beautiful result. After putting down a drop cloth or vinyl tablecloth, let your kids choose paint colors to swirl together and apply to eggs. You'll end up with unique, ombre-effect eggs to be proud of.
Graphic Pattern Easter Eggs
Ease is the name of the game with these adorable Easter eggs. Use colored dot stickers and washi tape to make graphic patterns. So simple, even the little ones can master it! Cute Easter eggs, no dye needed.
Paper Easter Egg Napkin Ring
Have a little fun with fringe in the form of paper "grass." In addition, to the paper Easter egg napkin ring, colorful paper Easter eggs are a fun and easy Easter project for kids.
Lightbulb Lamb Figurines
Upcycle burnt-out lightbulbs into precious little lambs. Paint a standard lightbulb white and let dry. Add a face with pink paint, then add more facial features with black and white paint. Wrap the metal screw top with white yarn to give the sheep a hat, then glue on black pom-poms for the feet and finish with a bow. Let kids decorate their lambs with other crafty embellishments, such as glitter or paint if desired.
Fabric-Wrapped Spring Containers
To determine how much fabric you'll need, wrap fabric around the metal pail, allowing extra fabric on all edges; trim. Cut openings for the handle. Fold under all edges to get a smooth look. Spread decoupage medium across the pail, place trimmed fabric atop the decoupage medium, and smooth. Spread a second coat of decoupage medium atop the fabric. Let dry.
Easter Egg Parade
Transformed into transportation! Turn blown out eggs into a car a sail boat, or a hot air balloon.
Make the car: Using a pushpin, create an opening in the middle of a blown-out egg. Cut out felt circles for the wheels and headlights; felt strips add leaves to your carrot.
Make the sailboat: Using a pushpin, create an opening in a blown-out egg. Hot-glue a wooden skewer to inside of egg; add triangle-shape pieces of felt to finish the sail. Cut out waves from blue felt and add around the bottom of the egg.
Make the balloon: Cut one egg cup out of a paper egg carton for the balloon basket; hot-glue four wooden skewers to cup for ropes. Place an egg between the four skewers and hot-glue where they meet. Glue a thin strip of felt around the egg to cover where the skewers are glued to the egg.
Easter Garland
Use black and pink dimensional paint to draw facial features on one half of a plastic egg; let dry. Cut bunny ears, bird wings, and beaks from felt; glue pieces to eggs. Add white pom-poms for bunny tails. Insert a length of wire through the holes in the bottom of the plastic eggs, bending the ends into small loops to create feet. For the garland, cut a piece of string or yarn to the desired length. Using a needle, thread on pom-poms, buttons, and birds or bunnies.
Easter Egg Critters
Throw a festive Easter egg coloring party and create an ocean of under-the-sea creatures! These adorable Easter eggs are make using dye, felt scraps, and marker. Cut the materials before party time if you're creating this Easter craft for preschoolers.
Make Your Own Easter Basket
One sheet of scrapbooking paper is all you need for a personalized Easter basket. Fold the ends of the paper so that they meet in the middle. Unfold and cut small slits along the folds, on each side. Gather the sides of the basket together and secure with glue. Repeat on the other side. Attach a narrow strip of paper to each side with a brad to form the handle.
Embroidery-Floss Egg Garland
For an Easter craft the whole family can enjoy, try this easy garland of embroidery-floss Easter eggs. Prepare a bowl of stiffener mixture (we used 1 cup of liquid starch mixed with 1/2 cup of flour) and gently coil embroidery floss into the bowl. Blow up a water balloon to the desired size of your egg, and wrap the floss around the balloon, using multiple colors if desired. Let the finished product dry for several hours, then pop the balloon to reveal your egg. Hang several eggs with another strand of floss by tying the floss to the top of each egg.
Easter Carrot Pens
Your Easter bunnies will love these papier-mache-covered pens. Start by taping sprigs of plastic greenery to a pen. Mold aluminum foil around the pen to form a tapered carrot shape. Secure with masking tape. In a bowl, whisk 1/2-cup flour into 1/2-cup water. Dip strips of newspaper into the mixture, then wrap around the foil. When the foil is covered, let dry completely. To get the best color, first paint each pen white and let dry, then paint it orange. Decorate the carrot with little dots and lines using a fine paintbrush and brown paint thinned with water.