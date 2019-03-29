Step 1

Brighten up a bunch of plastic eggs by decoupaging them with colorful paper napkins. Plan on using 3-4 napkins per color section. When you’ve decided which napkins to use, cut them into 1-inch squares (eyeball it; don't measure).

Working an egg at a time, use a foam brush to lightly coat one section of the outside with decoupage. Layer on the napkin squares and apply a thin coat of decoupage. Continue overlapping the squares to cover the egg completely. Brush on a final coat of decoupage over the entire egg to seal the paper and set aside to dry according to package directions. Repeat until you’ve decorated about 45 plastic Easter eggs.

