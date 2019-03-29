Make This Plastic Easter Egg Wreath with Dollar Store Materials
Dollar store staples like plastic Easter eggs and decorative paper napkins star in this colorful DIY wreath.
It doesn't feel like spring without a plastic Easter egg craft, and this bright handmade wreath is sure to welcome the season. Make your own plastic Easter egg wreath with materials found at the dollar store (or using leftovers from last year's Easter egg hunt). With just a little decoupage and some hot glue, it's an easy DIY that lets everyone know you're excited for the arrival of the Easter bunny!
Comments