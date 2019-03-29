Make This Plastic Easter Egg Wreath with Dollar Store Materials

Dollar store staples like plastic Easter eggs and decorative paper napkins star in this colorful DIY wreath.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated February 24, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

It doesn't feel like spring without a plastic Easter egg craft, and this bright handmade wreath is sure to welcome the season. Make your own plastic Easter egg wreath with materials found at the dollar store (or using leftovers from last year's Easter egg hunt). With just a little decoupage and some hot glue, it's an easy DIY that lets everyone know you're excited for the arrival of the Easter bunny!

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 2 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Decoupage Eggs

Brighten up a bunch of plastic eggs by decoupaging them with colorful paper napkins. Plan on using 3-4 napkins per color section. When you’ve decided which napkins to use, cut them into 1-inch squares (eyeball it; don't measure).

Working an egg at a time, use a foam brush to lightly coat one section of the outside with decoupage. Layer on the napkin squares and apply a thin coat of decoupage. Continue overlapping the squares to cover the egg completely. Brush on a final coat of decoupage over the entire egg to seal the paper and set aside to dry according to package directions. Repeat until you’ve decorated about 45 plastic Easter eggs.

Step 2

Build Wreath Base

While the decoupage eggs dry, prep the base of the wreath. We used a plain 18-inch straw wreath form and glued colored excelsior over the top. Use hot-glue to attach small bunches of excelsior to the wreath form until the wreath is almost fully covered. You can use floral pins to secure any loose material, but don’t worry if the wreath form peeks through—the eggs will hide the gaps!

Editor's Tip: Can't find excelsior? Use raffia instead! 

Step 3

Cover Wreath with Eggs

When the plastic Easter eggs are completely dry, use hot glue to attach them to the wreath. We placed our eggs close together, but they don’t need to be touching. Alternate sizes and colors for a rainbow effect, or create an ombré pattern with the plastic eggs. When they are all attached, let the glue dry completely before hanging the wreath on your front door. To store your Easter wreath, wrap it with a plastic bag, and hang it in the back of your closet. 

  • By BH&G Holiday Editors

