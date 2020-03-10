Welcome spring, warmer weather, and your Easter brunch guests with a cheery DIY tulip wreath. And who says wreaths have to be round? Made to look like a snack for the Easter bunny himself, this DIY carrot wreath is surprisingly easy to make. Plus, when you use faux flowers and greenery you’ll be able to display the wreath year after year.

One of the best things about this orange tulip carrot wreath project is that you can make it whatever size you want. Start with our basic instructions and add or subtract rows of tulips until it’s the right size for your space. Make a small version of this tulip carrot wreath to hang indoors above your mantel or go all-out with this large front door wreath for spring.