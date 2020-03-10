How to Make a Tulip Carrot Wreath in Under an Hour

Make your own tulip carrot wreath for less than $30.

By Emily VanSchmus
March 10, 2020
Marty Baldwin

Welcome spring, warmer weather, and your Easter brunch guests with a cheery DIY tulip wreath. And who says wreaths have to be round? Made to look like a snack for the Easter bunny himself, this DIY carrot wreath is surprisingly easy to make. Plus, when you use faux flowers and greenery you’ll be able to display the wreath year after year. 

One of the best things about this orange tulip carrot wreath project is that you can make it whatever size you want. Start with our basic instructions and add or subtract rows of tulips until it’s the right size for your space. Make a small version of this tulip carrot wreath to hang indoors above your mantel or go all-out with this large front door wreath for spring.

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 45 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Marty Baldwin
Marty Baldwin
Step 1

Make tulip bundles

Before you begin building your carrot wreath made with tulips, determine how large you want the finished project to be and pick up enough faux tulip bundles (such as this Mixed Tulip Bundle, $3.99, Michaels) to make the carrot shape. We used seven bundles for our wreath. When you’re ready to start, lay three tulip bundles down in a triangle shape with the stems pointed away from you. Use florists wire (we like this Green Floral Wire, $2.99, Michaels) to secure all three bundles together.

Marty Baldwin
Marty Baldwin
Step 2

Attach bundles to paint stick

When you’ve wired the first three bundles together, place them on the flat side of a wooden paint stirrer and secure with hot glue. Be sure to attach them to the lower half of the stirrer, because you’ll keep adding more bundles and greenery. You can also use extra florists wire to wrap the bundle more securely around the paint stick for extra support (we recommend doing this if you’re building a large wreath, as the flowers can get heavy). Keep wiring and gluing bundles as you go until you're happy with the shape of your "carrot."

Marty Baldwin
Marty Baldwin
Step 3

Add assorted orange flowers

To add some extra visual interest (and hide some of the holes in the tulip bundles), add additional faux flowers to the wreath. We used faux roses (such as Ashland Orange Rose Bush, $5.99, Michaels) and other small orange flowers. To fill in the gaps, use wire cutters to separate single flowers from a large bunch, leaving about 4 inches of stem on each one. Then use florists wire or hot glue to attach the extra blooms to the main portion of your DIY carrot tulip wreath.

Marty Baldwin
Marty Baldwin
Step 4

Add faux greenery

Once you’ve created the carrot tulip wreath and filled in with additional flowers, it’s time to add the carrot top made with assorted greenery. To turn them into the carrot top, trim the stems and lay the greenery out as you want it. Then, wire the branches together in the same way you wired the tulip bunches together. Tuck the stem end of the bundle into the tulip arrangement and use florists wire or hot glue to attach it to the paint stick underneath.

Marty Baldwin
Marty Baldwin
Step 5

Attach bow and hanging wire

To finish the wreath, use florists wire to make a wreath hanger. Wrap the wire around the paint stirrer several times and then form a sturdy loop that you can use to hang the wreath from a hook. Lastly, use florists wire to attach a bow made from ribbon or pre-made bow (such as this Buffalo Check Decor Bow, $5.99, Michaels) as the finishing touch.

  • By Emily VanSchmus

