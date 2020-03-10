Each spring we embrace the warmer weather by decorating our homes with pretty pastels and bright floral patterns. This year, we’re adding this adorable Easter bunny wreath to our springtime Easter decorations. It’s easy to put together and will help you, welcome friends and family, for this year's ultimate Easter brunch.

We'll show you how to make your own bunny wreath form (this trick is genius!) out of two grapevine wreaths. Once you've assembled it, all you have to do is add some of your favorite artificial spring flowers and fill in with faux or dried greenery. This grapevine bunny wreath is so cute you won't want to take it down.