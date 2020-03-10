Make a Pretty Easter Bunny Wreath for Spring

Turn your front door into an Easter celebration with a DIY spring wreath.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
March 10, 2020
Jacob Fox

Each spring we embrace the warmer weather by decorating our homes with pretty pastels and bright floral patterns. This year, we’re adding this adorable Easter bunny wreath to our springtime Easter decorations. It’s easy to put together and will help you, welcome friends and family, for this year's ultimate Easter brunch

We'll show you how to make your own bunny wreath form (this trick is genius!) out of two grapevine wreaths. Once you've assembled it, all you have to do is add some of your favorite artificial spring flowers and fill in with faux or dried greenery. This grapevine bunny wreath is so cute you won't want to take it down. 

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 45 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Create Bunny Shape

To make the Easter bunny wreath form, you'll need two wreaths: one round grapevine wreath (such as an 18-Inch Grapevine Wreath, $4.99, Michaels) and one slightly smaller heart-shape wreath (such as a 12-Inch Heart Wreath, $7.99, Michaels). Lay the heart-shape wreath on top of the round wreath so they overlap, then use florists wire to tightly wrap the wreaths together to make a bunny wreath form. 

Step 2

Wrap wire

To securely attach the wreath forms together, thread the wire through the branches of the round wreath and around the sides of the heart form. You'll also want to use the wire to create a small loop at the top of the circular grapevine form that can be used to hang the finished wreath.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 3

Tuck Flowers into Wreath

Use scissors or a wire cutter to trim the flowers so the stems are only a few inches long. We used artificial garden roses, ranunculus, billy balls, white pom-poms, and dried seeded eucalyptus (you can use faux, too!) for our Easter bunny wreath. Starting with the largest flowers first, begin tucking stems into the main round wreath and secure each stem with florists wire (such as Ashland Floral Wire, $2.99, Michaels). You can also hot glue the stems as needed for extra support. Continue adding flowers and greenery until the round wreath is completely covered. 

