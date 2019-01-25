Easter

Celebrate Easter with colorful dyed eggs, homemade decor, and delicious Easter recipes. Our Easter decorations feature DIY centerpiece ideas and fresh spring wreaths. Our egg dyeing ideas include natural Easter egg dyes, shaving cream dyed eggs, and pretty painted eggs.  Satisfy your sweet tooth with a tasty Easter dessert and celebrate the holiday with delightful Easter brunch recipes and easy ideas for Easter dinner.

Easter Traditions We All Love

The Real Reason We Eat Ham on Easter Sunday

Have you ever wondered, “Why do we eat ham on Easter Sunday?
Ever Wondered Why We Eat Hot Cross Buns at Easter?

So why do we only eat hot cross buns at Easter and no other time of year? 
Neighborhoods are Hosting Virtual Egg Hunts to Celebrate Easter—Here’s How You Can Participate

Spread a little joy in your neighborhood by participating in this egg-themed scavenger hunt.
Yes, You Can Still Celebrate Easter Dinner This Year, It Might Just Look a Little Different

Even if you can’t travel to sit down at the same table for Easter dinner as a family, you can still celebrate “together.” 
10 Festive and Fun Ways to Celebrate Easter At Home

Hop to it! Just because you’re staying inside doesn’t mean you have to forgo the fun celebration.
The Surprising History of the Easter Bunny: How the Tradition Began

Origins of this tradition can be traced back to the year 300.

Easter Eggs Decorating For The Whole Family

How to Make Tie-Dye Easter Eggs

These are pretty groovy.
How to Dye Eggs with Food Coloring in Just 15 Minutes

This is the fastest (and easiest!) way to dye Easter eggs.
Make Tie-Dyed Easter Eggs in Less Than an Hour

How to Dye Eggs with Baking Soda and Vinegar

8 Simple Ways to Dye Easter Eggs That Are Still Safe to Eat

35 Pretty Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Without Dye

Hop to It! 43 Creative Ways to Dye Easter Eggs

Easter Recipes To Steal The Show

Easter Ham Recipes to Make for Your Holiday Meal

 Our best Easter ham recipes bring the flavor with traditional glazes, spicy rubs, and fresh herbs.

There's a Reason Easter Eggs Are Decorated with Pastel Colors

Why Do We Celebrate Easter With Eggs? We Turned to Food Historians to Find Out

24 At-Home Activities That Will Bring You Joy This Spring

How to Cook a Small (But Still Delicious) Easter Dinner This Year

How to Make Homemade Salt Dough Easter Eggs

6 Ways to Decorate Gorgeous Easter Egg Cookies

The Sweet History of Jelly Beans, and Why We Eat Them at Easter

An Easter Tree Is the Burst of Happy Spring Color Your Home Needs Right Now

Forget the Basket, This DIY Easter Dessert Board Will Be Your Sweetest Holiday Tradition

Say Hello to Spring With a Cheerful DIY Lemon Wreath

22 Farmhouse Easter Decor Ideas That Will Add Rustic Charm to Your Home

Welcome Spring to Your Home with This DIY Easter Bunny Wreath

Make a Tulip Carrot Wreath for Spring in Under an Hour

Dress Up Your Front Door With an Easy DIY Peony Wreath

Easter Gnomes are the Spring Decor Trend You Didn’t Know You Needed

Why It’s Considered Good Luck to Wear New Clothes on Easter Sunday

Make Your Own Stunning Easter Egg Tree in Under an Hour

This Year, Consider Filling an Extra Easter Basket for Local Kids in Need

Skip the Plastic Eggs: 6 Ways to Be More Sustainable This Easter

Easter Egg Hack: How to Dye Marble Eggs with Nail Polish

15 Easter Lamb Recipes to Serve at Your Holiday Dinner

Cue the Confetti: How to Make Cascarones for Easter

17 Easter Appetizer Recipes to Try This Year

Hallmark’s First Ever Easter Movie Premieres This Weekend

This Delicious Fruit Pizza Looks Just Like an Easter Egg

