Celebrate the holidays with Better Homes and Gardens! Starting with New Year's parties and appetizers, pretty Valentine's Day cards, Easter egg decorating ideas, and Fourth of July crafts, we help you enjoy the holiday festivities. When it comes to Halloween, we've collected the best pumpkin stencils, the tastiest Halloween treats, the spookiest decorations, and the silliest costumes for trick-or-treating. At Thanksgiving, look to us to provide a delicious menu featuring traditional Thanksgiving turkey, plus make-ahead appetizers, homemade pies, and tasty side dishes. We also have great Thanksgiving centerpieces and decorating ideas. At Christmas, you'll find handmade ornaments, Christmas cookies, Christmas tree decorating ideas, carols, and great crafts for you and your kids. At Better Homes and Gardens, we love the holidays!

Most Recent

For This Japanese American Writer, Her Annual Hanukkah Party is All About Light, Love, and Mochi Latkes

Kristin Eriko Posner embraces her heritage and blended family through her annual Hanukkah gathering.
13 Hanukkah Side Dishes So Tasty You’ll Want to Make Them the Main Event

A classic Hanukkah dinner menu is within your grasp, even if it's your first time hosting the holiday meal. From latkes and kugel to brisket and challah, these traditional Hanukkah side dish recipes will spark old memories and new traditions (and leave only empty plates behind).
Decorating a Pineapple Christmas Tree Will Make You Feel Like You're On a Tropical Vacation

These tropical "trees" are colorful, space-saving, and totally adorable.
We’re Adding All of Target’s Holiday Earrings to Our Wishlist

Add some festive flair to your outfits this winter.
December 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Start making your guest (and grocery) lists.
Christmastime Is Here: Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Red Reusable Cups

The coffee chain also announced its winter food and drink menu.
More Holidays

Amazon Just Launched Its Holiday Store That Includes a New Alexa Feature

There are major discounts on home, electronics, beauty, and more.
According to Pinterest, Sunflower Trees Are the Latest Christmas Trend

 These sunny trees will brighten anyone’s cold weather blues.
'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' Will Air Twice This Year

Filipinos Eat with Their Hands and So Should You

34 Father’s Day Cards We Can’t Wait to Send

18 First Father's Day Gifts for the New Dad in Your Life

30 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Dad In Your Life

Celebrate deserving dads with these thoughtful and meaningful presents. These are our favorite Father's Day gift ideas for every kind of dad.

All Holidays

DIY Plastic Easter Egg Wreath

Kind of easy
36 Mother’s Day Cards Mom Will Love

Cook and Dye Your Easter Eggs in an Instant Pot in Just 6 Minutes

We Tried This Year's New Easter Candy and This Was the Winner

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

We Tried 15 Easter Jelly Bean Flavors

We Tried All the New Peeps Flavors And Here's What We Thought

13 Mother’s Day Dinner Ideas That Will Win Her Heart

How to Make a Spring Tulip Wreath

Make Marbled Easter Eggs with Oil

27 First Mother’s Day Gifts Every New Mom Needs

The Best Make-Ahead Easter Brunch Menu to Sweeten Up the Holiday

The Best Easter Baskets for Every Age Group

9 Gorgeous Easter Tree Decorations

40 Pretty Easter Decorations to Buy Right Now—All Under $50

24 Easy Easter Cake Decorating Ideas

Make a Unicorn Easter Basket

9 Fun Adult Easter Egg Hunt Ideas

How to Decorate Lamb and Bunny Cupcakes

5 DIY Leprechaun Traps for St. Patrick’s Day

12 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

11 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Stressed Person in Your Life

Holiday Decorating Ideas

7 Ways to Decorate Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes

